Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In’s latest movie is a hit

The new zombie movie #ALIVE starring Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In is off to a strong start at the Korean box office.

The Korean Film Council officially announced that #ALIVE, which debuted the day before had recorded a total of 204,071 moviegoers on the first day of its release. The total number of moviegoers recorded by #ALIVE as of 8.50 am KST on June 25 is 208,077.

The new number marks the highest number of first-day moviegoers achieved by any movie since South Korea raised its coronavirus threat alert to ‘severe’ in February. Since then the cinema industry was closed for months. #ALIVE also achieved the highest number of first-day moviegoers of any movie since this year’s biggest box-office hit, The Man Standing Next. The Man Standing Next recorded 252,058 on the first day of its release in January.

#ALIVE is a survival thriller about the sudden outbreak of a mysterious sickness that causes those infected to attack other people. Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye play Joon Woo and Yoo Bin, two survivors who are stuck in the middle of a now-dangerous city. The disease spreads throughout Seoul and grows out of hand. Survivors and trapped alone inside their homes without access to cellular data, Wi-Fi, texting or phone calls.

Park Shin Hye was born on February 18, 1990, and she is a South Korean actress and singer. She rose to stardom acting in Stairway to Heaven and Tree of Heaven. She also starred in You’re Beautiful, The Heirs, Pinocchio, Doctors and Memories of the Alhambra. Shin Hye ranked 33rd in Forbes Korean Power Celebrity list in 2015 and 12th in 2017.

Yoo Ah In was born as Uhm Hong sik on October 6, 1986, and he is a South Korean actor, creative director and gallerist. He is known for playing a diverse spectrum of roles in both television and film, where he often portrays dynamic characters who exhibit significant personal growth. He has starred in Punch, Secret Love Affair, Veteran, The Throne and Six Flying Dragons. /TISG