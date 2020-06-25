Netizens call for Ho Ching to join politics after Lee Hsien Yang joins the PSP

- Advertisement -

After Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, joined Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party (PSP), netizens called for Ho Ching to join the political scene as well.

Dr Tan announced the younger Mr Lee’s membership on Wednesday morning (Jun 24) after having breakfast with him at Tiong Bahru Market.

“I have great pleasure in giving this (Progress Singapore Party) membership card to Lee Hsien Yang,” said Dr Tan, adding that Mr Lee joined “some time ago, but we couldn’t communicate this”.

“But now we are able to come together, and this morning we use this occasion to hand him this precious card”, Dr Tan added, presenting Mr Lee with his PSP membership card.

Dr Tan’s and Mr Lee’s announcement comes a day after Parliament was dissolved and the Writ of Election was issued. Nomination Day is slated to be on June 30, with Polling Day on July 10.

When asked if he would be standing for elections, Mr Lee cryptically said: “When I’m ready to disclose that, you will find out”.

Tiong Bahru Market is located within Tanjong Pagar GRC, the former stronghold of his late father, Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

In the comments on social media, netizens called for Ho Ching, the Chief Executive Officer of Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd and PM Lee’s wife, to join politics as well.

Others also pushed for Dr Lee Wei Ling, PM Lee’s younger sister to join the PSP.

Towards the tail end of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP)’s press conference on June 23, its Secretary-General revealed where the party intends to contest during the upcoming General Elections (GE).

Dr Tan said that the areas the party intended to contest were: West Coast GRC, Choa Chu Kang GRC, Hong Kah North SMC, Tanjong Pagar GRC, Marymount SMC, Pioneer SMC, Yio Chu Kang SMC and Kebun Baru SMC. /TISG