Lee Hsien Yang joins Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party

Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has joined Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

Dr Tan announced this on Wednesday morning (Jun 24) after having breakfast with Mr Lee at Tiong Bahru Market.

“I have great pleasure in giving this (Progress Singapore Party) membership card to Lee Hsien Yang,” said Dr Tan, adding that Mr Lee joined “some time ago, but we couldn’t communicate this”.

“But now we are able to come together, and this morning we use this occasion to hand him this precious card”, Dr Tan added.

Dr Tan’s and Mr Lee’s announcement comes a day after Parliament was dissolved and the Writ of Election was issued. Nomination Day is slated to be on June 30, with Polling Day on July 10.

When asked if he would be standing for elections, Mr Lee cryptically said: “When I’m ready to disclose that, you will find out”.

Mr Lee was seen wearing an orange quilted mask made by his wife, Ms Lee Suet Fern.

Then, when asked how he would support the party, he said: “Many ways… I think it is not difficult to guess what ways there are and if you have got new ways to do it, suggest it to me”.

When asked if he will be contributing to the party financially or by appearing in campaign videos, Mr Lee said it is “quite possible”.

Mr Lee, Dr Tan and three other members from the Central Executive Committee, including assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai as well as members Yuen Kin Pheng, Francis, and Michael Chua were present.

Tiong Bahru Market is located within Tanjong Pagar GRC, the former stronghold of his late father, Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Towards the tail end of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP)’s press conference on June 23, its Secretary-General revealed where the party intends to contest during the upcoming General Elections (GE). Dr Tan revealed that the areas the party intended to contest were: West Coast GRC, Choa Chu Kang GRC, Hong Kah North GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC, Marymount SMC, Pioneer SMC, Yio Chu Kang SMC and Kebun Baru SMC. /TISG