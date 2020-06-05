Neighbours get into a shouting match over chirping bird

- Advertisement -

Singapore—We all know that living closely with one another can pose certain challenges, and that extraordinary patience and understanding is necessary especially now, when we all still need to stay home as much as possible.

But sometimes, that patience can get worn thin, as seen from the example of one woman, who got into a shouting match with her neighbour over the chirping noises his pet bird was making.

To be fair, judging from this video posted on social media by Janice Ong, the bird’s noises were rather loud and shrill.

Auntie so rude to scold until like this 😠😠 all because of his noisy bird Posted by Janice Ong on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Ms Ong posted the video on May 25, which has gotten shared over 550 times. In it can be seen a common corridor of an HDB building, but the specific address is not indicated.

After the bird makes its loud noises, an older woman’s voice can be heard shouting. She’s answered back by a man, presumably the bird’s owner.

The woman enters the corridor and films the bird, and the man comes out to speak with her.

At first he can he heard answering her in a calm voice, perhaps even trying to help her to calm down.

The man tells her, “So kaypoh ah, you? Look at own place first.”

She answers by telling him to take care of his own bird first.

The woman continues to speak to him harshly, and then unfortunately, makes a racist remark about the man being Malay.

Ms Ong wrote as a caption to her video, “Auntie so rude to scold until like this 😠😠 all because of his noisy bird.”

After the woman’s remark, the man can be heard shouting back at her, which escalated into a loud yelling match between them. At one point, another woman is seen going into the corridor from the man’s flat, along with a small child. The woman, who is believed to be the wife of the man, joins in the argument as well.

The video stops while the neighbours are still shouting at each other.

People commenting could not understand why the woman was so annoyed.

Others jokingly suggested places where the woman can go to live in peace and quiet.

Many netizens, however, slammed the auntie for her racist comment.

And yet there were others who seemed to feel that the common corridor is not the best place for a pet bird

