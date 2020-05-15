Mob dancing video of recovering Covid-19 patients who are migrant workers goes viral

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – A mob dancing video of recovering Covid-19 foreign migrant patients at Singapore Expo went viral after being posted online on May 13 (Wed).

The video shows a large group of foreign migrant workers gamely following a dance routine by one of the health workers. The dance was meant to be a form of exercise for the recovering patients in order to have a reprieve from the monotony of day-to-day life of doing nothing while on the two-week quarantine inside the facility.

The morning dance was performed right after oral health therapists from the Health Promotion Board came to visit the former expo hall turned community care centre housing “early” and “recovering” patients.

According to an article by mothership.sg, the patients being held at the S’pore Expo Hall have a monotonous schedule that they follow every single day. Residents are woken up before 7:30 in the morning and it’s lights out at 11:30 pm, so the fact that they were willing to follow the amusing routine goes to show that they were all up for a bit of fun rather than just sitting around doing nothing at all.

The video captioned ‘Dance the virus away!’ garnered 13 thousand views, 552 reactions, 48 comments and 182 shares on the Everyday SG Facebook page, all positive reviews praising the health care workers that risk their lives every day. Netizen Thia Sally was more than happy to give a “Salute to all health heroes!!” sharing her thanks and gratefulness for everything these front liners do.

Another Facebook user, Joseph Lee, wrote in the comment section, “Awesome you guys. Salute you guys being so caring and so positive [with three praying hands emojis]” basically mimicking everybody else’s reaction to what looked like a ton of fun dancing.

The rest of the caption on the video also said, ‘No matter what the naysayers say about Singapore’s handling of our migrant workers, our migrant workers are really well taken care of physically and mentally! [smiley emoji].’ And from the looks of this video, it’s difficult to disagree. / TISG