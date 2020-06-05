Meghan Markle talks about facing racism

- Advertisement -

A video of Meghan Markle sharing about racism has resurfaced online recently after the George Floyd incident happened. George Floyd was an African American who died under the hands of police brutality. Since his unfair death, celebrities and regular people have started protesting in the streets, sharing on social media and even raise money to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

There has not been any word from royals like Kate Middleton because of their position. There are certain topics that are considered taboo. But Meghan Markle is different as she was an activist before she married Prince Harry. The former actress talked about the racism she faced with the “I Won’t Stand For…” campaign for non-profit organisation Erase the Hate in 2012. At the time when the video was made, she had not met Prince Harry yet.

In the video, Meghan said that racism hits her personally as she is biracial and the majority of people cannot tell what she is mixed with. She said her life was like a fly on the wall. She added that some slurs she heard hit her hard. Some years ago she heard someone call her mother the N-word. She said that she hopes by the time she has kids that everyone will be more open-minded to how things are changing and that having a mixed world is what it’s all about.

Meghan added that it makes things more beautiful and a lot more interesting. People treat her differently when they know what she is mixed with and it is a struggle as much as it can be a good thing depending on who she deals with. The Suits actress have not addressed the recent 2020 Black Lives Matter protests but she may say something soon.

Watch her video here: