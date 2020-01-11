Malaysian Queen goes missing on Twitter, again

- Advertisement -

Malaysia’s beloved and bubbly Queen, the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, has once again gone missing on Twitter.

Her handle, “Che Minah Sayang”, has gone silent and this has raised the concern of her many followers.

NST says that clicking on her handle @cheminahsayang returns an empty account with Twitter saying: “This account doesn’t exist.”

No one knows the reason for her second disappearance from Twitter.

In September last year, Malaysia was rocked by the news that its beloved Queen had terminated her Twitter account.

A Twitter user then issued a public apology, seeking forgiveness for remarks he had made about her. The apology came on Sept 12, a day after the Queen terminated her account.

It is believed that disparaging remarks from users had hurt the Queen and caused her to cease using Twitter. No official reason was given for the deactivation of the account but users said it was due to cyber-bullying.

At that time, the hashtag #AmpunTuanku or “Forgive us Queen”, was Malaysia’s top trending hashtag before it was overtaken by “Permaisuri Agong”.

The Queen then came back with a bang, celebrated by her followers, and again regularly posted notices and pictures.

It is unclear what caused the Queen to deactivate her account again, or whether it was hacked.

However, a comment she made about vernacular schools resisting the introduction of Islamic calligraphy did not go down well with some netizens. Her Malay followers were, on the other hand, happy with her last tweets about the preservation and use of the Jawi script.