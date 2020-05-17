Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun joke around between takes on The King: Eternal Monarch set

- Advertisement -

SPOILER ALERT!

Co-stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun shared a light moment in between takes while filming The King: Eternal Monarch. Kim Go Eun shared a video of them goofing around on Instagram. Despite the all-star cast and Goblin writer Kim Eun-sook, the drama series have not been doing as well as it should. The ratings showed that the SBS show did not live up to fans’ expectations.

The series is about the lives of Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Hul (Kim Go Eun). They both live separately in parallel universes but fate has it that they met. Lee Gon’s world is a constitutional monarchy, while Jung’s world is a democracy. They work hand in hand to save people.

However, despite the mixed reviews, co-stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are enjoying themselves. Several behind-the-scenes videos of the pair are up online. Kim Go Eun shared a new clip shot during the filming of the latest episode. In the video, Kim Go Eun is sitting beside Lee Min Ho. The leading stars were shooting a scene at Kim Go Eun’s home in the Republic of Korea.

- Advertisement -

Lee Min Ho dons a white sweater (spotted during The King: Eternal Monarch‘s episode 8) while Kim Go Eun is in her detective Jung Tae Eul look. The pair started a candid dance routine while the camera crew prepares for the scene.

Eight episodes of the series have aired and it seems like The King: Eternal Monarch is heading towards a twist in the upcoming episode. A trailer for episode nine was released and it appears that Lee Gon and Tae Eul are falling in love. Spoiler alert!

The upcoming trailer shows Lee Gon asking Tae Eul to move to the Kingdom of Corea. The trailer also shows the Kingdom of Corea getting excited over rumours of the king’s wedding. Lee Gon and Tae Eul are spotted kissing in her home at the end of the trailer. /TISG