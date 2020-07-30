Lee Bee Wah says Khaw Boon Wan recovering well after dengue fever

- Advertisement -

Former People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah, wrote on a recent Facebook post that Khaw Boon Wan, former Minister for Transport, is recovering well after being discharged from the hospital where he had had been warded for dengue fever earlier.

Before the 2020 General Elections, Ms Lee announced that after around 14 years of being an MP, she would retire from politics. However, that didn’t mean she would cut ties with the political friends she had made along the way– a fact proven by her recent Facebook post where she shared her experience having coffee with former Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

According to a recent report by Yahoo News, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that on Saturday morning (July 25), Mr Khaw had been discharged from the hospital after being admitted for dengue fever.

Mr Khaw, on June 26, announced that after serving Singapore for 42 years, he was retiring from politics. However, in a fairly recent Facebook post, Mr Khaw, who is 67 years old, announced that he had been put in isolation after his temperature spiked. Though his Covid-19 test results came back negative, he tested positive for dengue.

In her recent post, Ms Lee shared that she had the chance to spend some time with her “favourite Minister,” Mr Khaw, as well as Yip Hon Weng, who is MP for Yio Chu Kang Single Member Constituency (SMC).

Ms Lee left her Facebook friends with a short update on Mr Khaw’s condition, saying, “Glad to know that Min Khaw is recovering well.”

In response to this, while there were netizens who expressed well-wishes for Mr Khaw, one kindly pointed out that “He is technically no longer Minister…but I think old habits (are) difficult to change.”

The transport minister role has now been taken over by the former Minister for Education, Ong Ye Kung.