Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji have fun in making-of video for new K-drama

- Advertisement -

A new K-drama, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, which is set to premiere on tvN on June 20 and will be streamed worldwide on Netflix, has just released its first making-of video, according to soompi.com on Saturday (May 30).

The show stars Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Kang Tae and Seo Ye Ji as Go Moon Young.

The drama is reportedly a “healing romance that resembles a storybook fantasy”. Moon Kang Tae is a worker in a psychiatric ward, while Go Moon Young is a storybook writer. They do not have time for love but they start to heal each other’s emotional wounds upon meeting each other.

Kim Soo Hyun introduces himself in the video. He says he has not filmed in a while, so he is nervous and excited. He hopes that the audience will be excited about the drama.

- Advertisement -

Seo Ye Ji introduces herself next. She says the atmosphere of the cast and crew was so great that they had fun filming. She hopes the audience will look forward to the drama and adds that she will be grateful if they like Go Moon Young, too.

Oh Jung Se plays Moon Kang Tae’s elder brother. He says he is excited, worried and nervous.

In the making-of video, the actors seem to be getting along well. Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Hung Se joke with each other behind the camera.

The video also shows Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji studying the script together and practising a few times to perfect a scene. Although they have to portray a tense relationship, they are shown having fun during breaks. /TISG