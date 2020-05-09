Kim Kardashian’s children show off shoe collection

- Advertisement -

With so much spare time in her hands since the quarantine period, Kim Kardashian has been occupied with cleaning up her children’s things. The reality star went through North’s (6) and Saint’s (4) shoe closets and it appears that they have a lot of shoes!

Kim uploaded a photo with some of her kids’ shoes which included trainers and slides from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collection. The Kardashian-West siblings have an impressive collection of shoes thanks to having Kanye as their father.

During a family movie night, two-year-old Chicago was seen wearing a pair of Yeezy infant slides. Kim also arranged photos of her children into separate albums on her computer besides cleaning out the children’s’ clothes. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has a large collection of pictures of her children which includes North, Saint, Chicago and 11-month-old Psalm. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, she showed some of the adorable photos. Jimmy joked that Chicago looked like Annie when he saw the photo of her with a wig.

It may be frantic having young children at home but Kim is enjoying the time with her family. She told Jimmy that it is fun in the house with all the children and her children love it too. In April, Kim went on social media to ask her fans on how to entertain her children during the lockdown. Kim did not get the response she was looking for as the majority of her fans said that she has a lot of money so she should not have a problem.

Kim has also been connecting with her fans online. She recently uploaded a funny video of herself trying to film a makeup tutorial from her bathroom. North kept interfering as she wanted to participate as well. Kim said in the video that her kids would not leave her alone and North responded that that was mean. North appeared in one of Kim’s videos last month when Kim posted a clip on California governor Gavin Newsom’s Instagram account to encourage people to stay at home. The six-year-old told her mother that she should spend more time with her kids and not her friends. /TISG