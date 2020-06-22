Kim Kardashian and nephew enjoy junk food together, but trouble could be brewing

- Advertisement -

Kim Kardashian eats healthily so that she can look trim when promoting her SKIMS shapewear on social media. The 39-year-old wife of Kanye West does enjoy junk food at times.

The reality star had an ice cream sandwich on Wednesday with sister Kourtney’s son Mason. The mother of four captioned the photo with, “When I babysit…” Kim was wearing a leopard print coat with her hair combed back and her face was covered in makeup.

Mason wore a blue shirt and he had a hand in a bowl. The duo was sitting on a beige sofa with a table and high chair in the background. Netizens speculate that feeding Mason junk food could be a way to get on Kourtney’s nerves.

Kim and Kourtney have not been getting along and Kourtney rather has her children eat organic food instead of junk food. Both sisters had a feud over sugar when planning for North and Penelope’s joint birthday party last year. The fall out was seen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

- Advertisement -

The sisters are in bad terms to the point that they had a physical fight on the show last season and the eldest Kardashian was insulting and body shaming Kim. This happened after Kim was spotted snuggling her two-year-old daughter Chicago in a new selfie posted on Tuesday. Kim sported a natural glamour look with a makeup-free glow in the photo. She captioned the photo, “Snuggles w my Chi Chi.”

She held her youngest daughter close to her chest. Kim showed a subtle pout in the selfie and showed off her dark hair which flowed down in beachy waves. She wore a simple outfit, a heather grey sweatshirt. The SKIMS founder made a funny face at the camera in another photo while Chicago smiled. The day before, Kim celebrated her eldest daughter’s birthday. She uploaded a sweet Twitter photo of her and her North West with the caption: ‘Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7.’

‘Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!’ Kim uploaded a collection of Instagram photos and videos of North. Kim Kardashian shares four children with Kanye West: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm,1.