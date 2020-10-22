Kanye West tweets birthday wishes for wife Kim Kardashian’s 40th

- Advertisement -

Rapper Kanye West is not known for showing affection for his wife Kim Kardashian on social media. So it was a surprise to see the 43-year-old showing his love for the reality TV star on her 40th birthday on Wednesday on Twitter.

This is following the couple’s troubled summer where Kim rushed to have a crisis talk with Kanye in Wyoming when he went on a Twitter rant over her first pregnancy with North.

Been doing empty stadiums Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much pic.twitter.com/dCgHhzP2J8 — ye (@kanyewest) October 21, 2020

Kanye’s Wednesday tweet said: ‘Been doing empty stadiums Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much.’ In the photo, the couple is spotted kissing during their 2013 proposal at a baseball park in San Francisco. Kim was holding onto Kanye’s neck as she kissed him in the memorable event. Kim and Kanye just had a rocky summer which looked gloomy for the power couple. In July, the reality TV star was seen sobbing during an intense conversation with the troubled rapper.

Kim was seen crying as she spoke to Kanye in a vehicle, following his political campaign rally and Twitter meltdown. Kanye tweeted about how they considered having an abortion and hinted that Kim had an affair with rapper Meek Mill which Kanye has since publicly apologised for.

Kim and Kanye share four children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1. The couple appeared to be having crisis talks in Kanye’s car after leaving a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant in Wyoming where Kanye owns a USD14 million ranch.

“She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted,” a source told People magazine at the time. “She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her. It’s all a bad situation.”

The insider added: “She decided to fly to Cody to speak with him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore.”

After the family matter was solved, they went on a glamping trip. Since then, the couple have been seen together many times in family photos, showing that they are on better terms. Kim’s friend, Jonathan Cheban, whose name has been changed to FoodGod told Wendy Williams that Kim and Kanye are doing ‘good’ and hinted that the pair do have their ups and downs but always seem to work it out.

The latest birthday post made it clear that Kim and Kanye are back on great terms. Besides Kanye, Kim’s family also wished her well. 64-year-old momager Kris Jenner was the first to wish her a happy birthday on social media as she praised Kim while sharing a set of photos. Kris posted 10 photos of Kim from when she was young till now.

“Happy Birthday to my Kimberly!!!” began the girlfriend of Corey Gamble.

“You are such a beautiful soul and an amazing human being … I thank God every day for you and for choosing me to be your Mom… you are the most incredible daughter, mommy, wife, sister, auntie and friend and make all of us feel so special and loved,” added the producer.

“Thank you for always being there for us and for every single precious moment and memory we make.

“I love you so so much, it’s impossible to even measure and I am so proud of all you do. You are my sweet, beautiful girl inside and out, @kimkardashian.”

Khloe also took to Instagram on Wednesday. The Revenge Body host shared 10 flashback photos with her older sister.

“Happy birthday Keeks!!!!!!! I’m screaming, It’s your birthday!!!!!!!!!!!’ began the mother to True Thompson.

“My entire life, you’ve always been someone that I have admired. Still do and always will. Your determination, ambition, grace, ethics, your eagerness to make a change, I can go on and on. You do it all with poise.”

The Good American designer continued by saying Kim is a glamorous super woman in her eyes,

“I’m not sure how you do it and yet you make everything look so seamless,” added the author of Strong Looks Better Naked.

“The way you balance being a daughter, sister, Mommy, wife, friend, businesswoman, everyone’s go to for advice, concierge service to many LOL, It’s all very impressive. You make it all look so easy,” noted the Dose & Co spokesperson.

Khloe then said that Kim has something special.

“A light from within. There has always been a magnetic energy about you. You’ve written your own set of rules, always with love,” said the ex-wife of Lamar Odom.

“You have forever had an immense amount of courage, confidence, faith that everything will work out.

And everything always has. Never loose that faith in yourself because it’s inspiring.

“But most importantly, You leave people better. You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full.

“I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated!

“I pray that every wish you have, it comes true. You are so deserving! We all love you so much! I am so proud of all that you were, all that you are and all that you are going to be! Happy birthday!!

“You are everything to so many but especially me. Until the end of time, I love you!!! ♡”

Her longtime friend Jonathan Cheban, who changed his name to FoodGod, shared a video with Kim in it as she modelled a new Solution for Every Body (SKIMS) velour robe.

“KIM…Happy Birthday to the most awesome and amazing best friend anyone could ask for!” began the Celebrity Big Brother star.

“I hope you know how much I love and appreciate you!! I am so happy we have been able to spend countless times laughing and growing!

“You have grown into a legend! You’re not just my best friend, You’re the best Period!!! Love you so much!! Foodgod (stop calling me Jonathan) ❤️.”

The reality TV star has big plans to celebrate her 40th birthday in style.

According PageSix, the Selfish author will celebrate her birthday soon with a trip to a private island, possibly the Caribbean, with her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie as well as her mom Kris and several other friends who will all be tested for COVID-19.

No one knows the exact location yet of the vacation, not even momager Kris.

For her 40th birthday, Kim is launching two new collections.

She has her makeup collection with a birthday theme; the colours seem to be more frosty and floral than in the past. And then she has her velour collection which longtime friend Paris Hilton has helped her promote.

Both launch on Wednesday with much social media buzz.

According to a Wednesday report from USWeekly, Kim is thrilled with how her career is going after becoming famous in 2006 thanks to Hilton.

“She’s in one of the best places she’s ever been in life and is more fulfilled now with her businesses and family than ever before,” the insider adds.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is ‘excited’ about being able to focus more on SKIMS and be with her four kids with West – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – now that her show will end in 2021 with season 20.

