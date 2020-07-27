Kanye West, who has bipolar disorder, refuses to see Kim Kardashian

- Advertisement -

Rapper Kanye West is reportedly refusing to see his wife Kim Kardashian.

West caused concern recently after he posted a slew of erratic comments on social media and made a strange appearance at a rally for his presidential campaign in South Carolina, during which he broke down in tears while relating how he and Kim almost aborted their first child.

West has had little contact with his wife in the recent week.

Insiders have told the TMZ news website that Kim had tried to speak to West about his mental state but that he was “not receptive” and had stopped her suggestions that she fly out to their Wyoming ranch, where he is living now, in order to help him.

Kim and West have four children — North, 7; Saint, 4; Chicago, 2; and Psalm, 14 months. The reality star was reportedly worried about her husband’s behaviour for a while and earlier this month flew out to join him in the Dominican Republic due to her worries but had to leave to get back to their children.

Following that, West flew to South Carolina for the rally.

Kim said earlier in the week that she felt “powerless” to convince him to seek help for his bipolar disorder and that it could only work if he made the choice himself.

She said in a lengthy statement: “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this, or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.

“But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.” /TISG