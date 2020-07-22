Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel keep mum about birth of second child

- Advertisement -

Singer Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel have welcomed a second son into their family, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

It said that the couple welcomed their newborn earlier last week and the family has been spending time at home in Montana together with their first son, five-year-old Silas.

Biel’s mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, has been spending time with the family. Timberlake, 39, and Biel, 38, have been practising self-isolation at their home. Biel delivered the baby there but they have not made any announcement about the birth.

They have been using social media to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement and have not been posting much personal content.

Timberlake’s last post was on July 17, when he uploaded a video of Black Lives Matter co-creator Alicia Garza discussing the work she is doing at the Black Futures Lab. Biel’s last post was a GIF (see video) of herself from the movie I’ll Be Home For Christmas.

Biel posted on Father’s Day (June 21) a photo of Silas and Timberlake. She captioned it with: “To the dad who not only protects and provides but most importantly, PLAYS, and puts up with all our shenanigans. And teaches and guides and comforts and accepts and respects. Being a dad can sometimes be a thankless job, but today we hope you know how important you are in our lives. We love you forever and ever and a day. Love mom and Silas ❤️.”

Timberlake rose to prominence in the late 1990s as one of the two lead vocalists and youngest member of NSYNC. It became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. The star won two Grammy Awards for his R&B debut solo album Justified and its single Cry Me a River.

Biel debuted in show business as a vocalist in musical productions until she was cast as Mary Camden in the family drama series 7th Heaven in which she achieved fame. It ran for 11 seasons from 1996 to 2007. The series is the longest-running series that aired on The WB channel and the longest-running family drama in television history. /TISG