Jackie Chan nearly drowns during filming of latest movie Vanguard

Action star Jackie Chan is known for performing his own stunts but he nearly drowned recently during filming of his latest movie Vanguard.

The GMA Network quoted China.org.cn as saying that Chan was trapped under a rock while filming a jet ski scene.

Chan, 65, shared later that he willed himself not to panic as crew members rushed to rescue him.

The veteran actor revealed that when he took a shower later that night and recalled the incident, he suddenly felt really scared and started trembling. He thought about how he could have so easily died.

Stanley Tong, the Hong Kong director of Vanguard, with whom Chan has collaborated since the 1990s, said he cried when the actor was finally rescued. He said he could not hold back his tears when he saw Chan emerging from the water.

Chan does not usually use body doubles or CGI special effects even when he does jumps from tall buildings. He has, as a result, suffered numerous injuries, from fracturing his skull to dislocating his shoulder and pelvis.

Vanguard is about a group of security guards who rescue people kidnapped and held hostage by an international mercenary organisation.

The film is set to be released at the beginning of China’s 7-day traditional Lunar New Year holiday season on Jan 25 next year.

Chan has been acting since the 1960s, appearing in over 150 films. He is famous for his acrobatic fighting style, comic timing, use of improvised weapons and innovative stunts, which he performs himself. He has trained in wushu, gongfu and hapkido.

He is also a philanthropist and has been named as one of the top 10 most charitable celebrities by Forbes magazine.