GE2020: Losing PAP team could have exited Sengkang “graciously”

Singapore – There is sentiment online that the losing People’s Action Party (PAP) team in Sengkang could have exited the constituency graciously by congratulating the opposing Workers’ Party (WP) team for winning the GRC.

Veteran journalist Bertha Henson took to Facebook on Saturday (July 11) to comment on the PAP team’s speech. “Obviously not prepared. Or he would have congratulated the WP on the win,” she said.

The WP took 52.13 per cent of the vote in the new Sengkang Group Representation Constituency, making its win the biggest upset of this year’s General Election. The team comprised Ms He Ting Ru, 37; Dr Jamus Lim, 44; Mr Louis Chua, 33; and Ms Raeesah Khan, 26.

In the PAP team were Mr Ng Chee Meng, 51; Mr Lam Pin Min, 50; Mr Amrin Amin, 41; and Mr Raymond Lye, 54.

Ms Henson was referring to Mr Ng in her post. Here is his speech in full:

“Very good morning, Sengkang team from the PAP, obviously, the results didn’t quite go the way we had wanted. But we want to thank the different activists, volunteer sisters and brothers that have stepped up to help in our campaign and to serve our residents. In the last few weeks, it has been a wonderful journey in Sengkang, walking the town, talking to different residents, the smiles, the welcoming ‘hellos’, especially the kids I met, really warmed our hearts. But unfortunately, given the results tonight, I can only say thank you for voting for us, for supporting the PAP team.

“My team and I will have to reevaluate and regroup and see how we can do better in the days to come. We will spend some time looking at what is the plan for the future. Let me reiterate the heartfelt thank you to all the different volunteers, activists that have stepped forward to help with the campaign. You have done your best. You can hold your head up high. Thank you very much.”

Members of the online community shared Ms Henson’s sentiments and said they expected “a more gracious exit” from the PAP team.

Meanwhile, some people online noticed that during the WP victory speeches, a member of the team, Ms He Ting Ru, began by thanking the PAP team for a clean and decent fight.

Many felt that it was the decent thing to do to call one’s opponents to concede defeat and wish them well.

