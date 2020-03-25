Former K-pop star Hyuna springs surprise on fans

- Advertisement -

Former Nine Muses leader and vocalist Hyuna announced via Instagram on Sunday (March 22) that she is 27 weeks pregnant.

The video that she posted on her page had the caption “Don’t be surprised” and an uploaded ultrasound scan of the foetus moving. It showed tiny hands and feet, as well as played the sound of the baby’s heartbeat.

Hyuna wrote: “Hello. This is Bandi (which is the baby’s nickname). I needed great courage to tell this news,” complete with a crying emoji. She went on to say: “I have two hearts in me. OMG. I’m gonna be a MOTHER!!” She added a shocked face and sparkles emoji to get her point across.

The post had almost 30,000 views and more than 700 comments from fans.

A few hours later, Hyuna posted on her Instagram page @moongom119 a photo of a cat and a pair of adorable pink mouse baby booties. She thanked everyone who had congratulated her and her husband. She added: “Thank you for all the support. Hope you are safe wherever you are.” This had a prayer hands emoji.

Many fans conveyed blessings and love on her soon-to-be family of three.

The K-pop singer, 33, got married back in September of 2017 to a businessman who is not a celebrity and seven years her senior. The baby is probably due within the next three months. /TISG