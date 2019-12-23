Food delivery rider killed in accident had 2 jobs to support sick wife

- Advertisement -

Singapore — More details have emerged about the GrabFood delivery rider who died in an accident involving his motorcycle and a truck on Friday (Dec 20).

The 42-year-old delivery rider was killed in the accident along Gambas Avenue towards Woodlands Ave 8 before noon that day. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported on Saturday night that the man was originally from Ipoh but had become a Singapore permanent resident.

The rider, Mr Phang Wei Sum, had been working in the country for more than 10 years and was employed full-time at an electronic engineering firm.

Mr Phang had been working for only about a month to earn more for the family after his wife fell ill and had to stop working. The couple have an 11-year-old daughter.

The daily quoted the wife, who chose to not disclose her name, as saying: “He was a good husband and father who never smoked or drank alcohol. He cared a lot for his family.”

Mr Phang’s burial will take place in Ipoh, the report added.

Food delivery riders from Grab, FoodPanda and other companies have been in the news in the past weeks because of the announcement in Parliament early last month that e-scooters would be banned from public footpaths.

Many food delivery riders are concerned that this would reduce their income since it would add to their delivery time.

Other Singaporeans have, for this reason, expressed concern for the riders. -/TISG

