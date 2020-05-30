Daily brief: Coronavirus update for May 30, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 9 am, May 30, 2020:

World count: 5,885,490 cases, 2,468,011 recoveries, 363,061 deaths

There are now 5,885,490 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. There have been 363,061 deaths from the coronavirus across the globe since the pandemic began. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, with 1,781,644 infections, followed by Brazil (466,200) and Russia (387,623).

The US has the highest death toll in the world, with 104,128 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by the United Kingdom (38,161) and Italy (33,229).

2,468,011 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 611 additional cases, 1,337 more discharged, 2 new clusters

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on May 28 that there are 373 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Singapore now has a total of 33,860 confirmed cases, with an additional 1,337 discharged from hospital. A total of 19,631 individuals have recovered, and 23 have died.

Two new infection clusters were also announced: a dormitory at 35 Kaki Bukit Place and a dormitory at 40 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace.

Of the active cases, 461 are in hospital, the vast majority of whom are in stable or improving condition, while 13,745 are in community facilities.

US: President Trump claims again that Covid-19 is “going away”

Donald Trump has declared yet again without evidence that the coronavirus is “going away” and that a potential cure is coming. The President was answering a question concerning whether or not people would be comfortable with traveling again. Mr Trump said that the coronavirus is “going away” and that the cure “won’t be in the long distance.”

This is not the first time the US President has made such claims, even as there has been no significant news of the development of a successful vaccine or treatment from thousands of scientists working on these around the world. Epidemiologists have said that the SARS-CoV-2 will become part of the viruses that make people ill every year.

FDA: Combination of drugs likely needed to fight Covid-19

Scientists from the US Food and Drug Administration who are reviewing the current medicines used to treat Covid-19 patients have said that a mix of antivirals, anti-inflammatories, and other drugs are most likely needed for the successful treatment of the disease.

“As the results of clinical trials become available, it may become increasingly clear that there is likely no single magic bullet to resolve the disease but a combination of several interventions that target different key factors of COVID-19 may well be required,” the team of scientists wrote. “Until vaccines and targeted drugs for COVID-19 are available, there may be a need to intervene with personalized therapeutic approaches. We are learning day after day, that patients may be affected by SARS-CoV-2 differently and that many factors influence the outcome of the disease.”

Israel: Uptick in cases after restrictions were relaxed

In Israel, the sudden surge in cases after the country’s lockdown was lifted has been blamed on a lack of discipline in maintaining social distancing. On Friday (May 29) at least 101 new coronavirus cases were reported, in addition to 79 the day before. Last week, the country was reporting only 20 new cases daily. In a news conference, Ministry of Health Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov said, “This a warning siren.”

France: Louvre to open July 6

According to a statement on its website, the Louvre museum will be opening again to the public on July 6, allowing people to enter under “optimum security conditions.” Would-be visitors need to schedule a time slot for their visit as well. Jean-Luc Martinez, the president of the Louvre, said, “Even if we were able to showcase the Louvre’s treasures virtually during confinement, nothing can replace the emotion of a real encounter with a piece of art, which is the raison d’être of museums.” Other museums and monuments across France will begin reopening from June 2.

WHO: No comment on Trump’s announcement to cut ties

After US President Donald Trump announced that he is cutting ties with the World Health Organization (WHO), a spokesperson from the organization said, “We have no comment to offer at this point.” Mr Trump had threatened to cut US funding to the WHO of it refused to “commit to major substantive improvements in the next 30 days” earlier in May.

Mr Trump announced that WHO has “failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms.” He also said the US would be “terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving, urgent global public health needs.”—/TISG

