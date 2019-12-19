BTS to perform in Times Square on New Year’s Eve

Popular K-pop band BTS, according to an announcement on Twitter, will be performing live at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York’s Times Square.
Making 2020 right by ringing in the new year with @BTS_twt! Join us LIVE from Times Square on New Year's Eve at 8/7c on ABC. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/j2bDuYqbTf
— New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 17, 2019
The most retweeted post last year, known as Golden Tweet, was also a BTS tweet with Jungkook singing a cover of Park Won’s All My Life.
This year, Korean culture became more globally accessible than ever before. To recap some of the most memorable moments on Twitter in the past year, Twitter Korea has released “#ThisHappened2019”.