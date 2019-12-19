BTS to perform in Times Square on New Year’s Eve

- Advertisement -

Popular K-pop band BTS, according to an announcement on Twitter, will be performing live at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York’s Times Square.

Making 2020 right by ringing in the new year with @BTS_twt! Join us LIVE from Times Square on New Year's Eve at 8/7c on ABC. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/j2bDuYqbTf — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 17, 2019

The South Korean boy band formed in Seoul in 2013 and is also known as Bangtan Boys. It has seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

BTS is at the peak of Korean pop, garnering three No 1 albums on the Billboard chart in less than a year.

It has performed in places such as New York and Saudi Arabia and achieved a 2019 Grammy nomination.

In other news, a video of BTS member Jungkook dancing to Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy accumulated over 25.7 million cumulative views, 950,000 retweets, and 2.2 million likes. It is one of the most-liked tweets in the world.

The most retweeted post last year, known as Golden Tweet, was also a BTS tweet with Jungkook singing a cover of Park Won’s All My Life.

This year, Korean culture became more globally accessible than ever before. To recap some of the most memorable moments on Twitter in the past year, Twitter Korea has released “#ThisHappened2019”.

Ranking top of the list without surprise is BTS (@BTS_twt), which is Twitter’s No 1 global user of this year. The group uses Twitter to communicate with fans (affectionately called the BTS Army) and, with many fans, it is no surprise that its official Twitter account came on top for the third straight year.