Anwar will not face any charges over allegations of sexual assault

Kuala Lumpur — The leader of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, Mr Anwar Ibrahim, will not face any charges over allegations of sexual assault, according to the Malaysian Attorney-General’s Chambers on Tuesday (Jan 14).

Mr Anwar is slated to become the next Prime Minister. His supporters cried foul last year after reports emerged that there might be another sodomy case. They said it was reminiscent of the 1998 saga, during which Mr Anwar was sacked as Deputy Prime Minister and subsequently went to jail.

The most recent accuser, Mr Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, had made wild accusations against Mr Anwar.

However, the A-G’s Chambers on Tuesday cited “contradictions of material facts” that could not support prosecution under the Penal Code.

“We also found there is insufficient evidence to prosecute on the reports lodged based on the evidence available in the investigation papers.

“In the circumstances, we agree with the recommendation of the police that the case is closed,” it said.

The probe may only be reopened should new evidence become available.

In his allegations last year, Mr Muhammed Yusoff said he was sexually assaulted by Mr Anwar on Oct 2, 2018. Mr Anwar strongly denied them and said he was busy at that time campaigning for a by-election in Port Dickson. He won the by-election on Oct 13 that year.

In December last year, Mr Anwar was called by the police to record a statement in connection with the sexual assault claims.

On Dec 10 last year, Mr Muhammad Yusoff spent about four hours being questioned by investigators for a second time. He had been questioned for over seven hours the previous day.

Mr Muhammed Yusoff is a former research assistant for Mr Anwar, who was jailed after a male aide accused him of sexual assault in 2008.