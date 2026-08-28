// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 28, 2026
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
(Photos from Facebook )
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Workers’ Party MP Kenneth Tiong: Singaporeans do not owe Air India a living

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In response to the Reuters report of Air India asking Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA), which own the carrier, for an additional US$1.5 billion (S$1.9 billion) amid large losses, Workers’ Party MP Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied) has filed a question for the Sept 8 parliamentary session.

Given that Singapore Airlines owns around a quarter of Air India, and the state-owned investment firm Temasek has effective control of over 50% of SIA, Mr Tiong pointed out in a social media post on Wednesday (Aug 26) that “this is not only a question for private shareholders. Whichever of the two writes the cheque, it will have a significant impact on Temasek.”

The MP also quoted the chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran, who is stepping down early next year, as saying Air India’s turnaround may take as long as 10 years.

He added, “One of the sources in the report expects the capital calls to keep coming for years yet,” and noted how  SIA ended the second quarter of this year in the red. 

While its revenue reached a record S$5.714 billion, the airline reported a S$76 million net loss.

Mr Tiong wrote, “No one, least of all Singaporeans, owes Air India a living. I will not support, nor expect, any future use of Temasek’s funds to prop up Air India via Singapore Airlines. If Singapore Airlines wants to continue its bet on Air India, it should do so on its own two feet, and not on Temasek’s.”

On the question he filed in Parliament for the Sept 8 sitting, the MP explained that he will be asking the Minister for Transport, Jeffrey Siow, whether “these losses have been assessed against SIA’s capacity to provide essential transport services, and whether they engage the notification duty that comes with SIA’s designated status under the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Act.”

In May, SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong described Air India’s transformation as a long game with no shortcuts, though he affirmed SIA’s commitment to supporting Air India amid mounting losses and operational challenges. 

The carrier posted a record US$2 billion loss in 2025 and has faced scrutiny following a plane crash that killed 260 people.

“We have never had any illusion that it is an easy path. Way back when we started the joint venture with our partner Tata Sons to set up Vistara, we knew at that point in time that it is a long game,” he said. /TISG

Read also: Air India & Singapore Airlines partnership, what’s in it for both sides 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Business

Provision shops, hawker food, the kampung spirit: Some Singaporeans online share grim outlook 10 to 20 years from now

SINGAPORE: Discussions about what could quietly disappear from what Singapore is today had Singaporeans online sharing their grim outlooks for the next 10 to 20 years, with some expressing fears ab...
Relationships

Soon-to-be-divorced couple at odds over BTO: Husband pushes for 60/40 split, citing wife’s unfulfilled duties

She proposed a 54/46 split, saying her husband’s CPF contributions do not tell the full story of what each person contributed to the marriage.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityIn the Hood
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks