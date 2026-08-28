Workers’ Party MP Kenneth Tiong: Singaporeans do not owe Air India a living

SINGAPORE: In response to the Reuters report of Air India asking Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA), which own the carrier, for an additional US$1.5 billion (S$1.9 billion) amid large losses, Workers’ Party MP Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied) has filed a question for the Sept 8 parliamentary session.

Given that Singapore Airlines owns around a quarter of Air India, and the state-owned investment firm Temasek has effective control of over 50% of SIA, Mr Tiong pointed out in a social media post on Wednesday (Aug 26) that “this is not only a question for private shareholders. Whichever of the two writes the cheque, it will have a significant impact on Temasek.”

The MP also quoted the chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran, who is stepping down early next year, as saying Air India’s turnaround may take as long as 10 years.

He added, “One of the sources in the report expects the capital calls to keep coming for years yet,” and noted how SIA ended the second quarter of this year in the red.

While its revenue reached a record S$5.714 billion, the airline reported a S$76 million net loss.

Mr Tiong wrote, “No one, least of all Singaporeans, owes Air India a living. I will not support, nor expect, any future use of Temasek’s funds to prop up Air India via Singapore Airlines. If Singapore Airlines wants to continue its bet on Air India, it should do so on its own two feet, and not on Temasek’s.”

On the question he filed in Parliament for the Sept 8 sitting, the MP explained that he will be asking the Minister for Transport, Jeffrey Siow, whether “these losses have been assessed against SIA’s capacity to provide essential transport services, and whether they engage the notification duty that comes with SIA’s designated status under the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Act.”

In May, SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong described Air India’s transformation as a long game with no shortcuts, though he affirmed SIA’s commitment to supporting Air India amid mounting losses and operational challenges.

The carrier posted a record US$2 billion loss in 2025 and has faced scrutiny following a plane crash that killed 260 people.

“We have never had any illusion that it is an easy path. Way back when we started the joint venture with our partner Tata Sons to set up Vistara, we knew at that point in time that it is a long game,” he said. /TISG

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