Woman questioned why helpers were not allowed to use their phones during work hours, says we all do the same anyway

Singapore — A woman took to social media advising other employers of domestic helpers to treat their employees well.

In a Facebook post, the woman wrote that she was unable to comprehend why the maid agency asked her if her helper used their phone while at work.

As an employer, she added that it did not matter to her whether her helper used their phone during work hours.

She wrote that she did not understand why domestic helpers were treated differently as all of us were the same and used handphones at work. “sometimes we take 15 mins break”, she added.

“Obviously when we work we sometimes need to have a break before continuing work again right”, she pointed out.

In her post on Saturday (Jun 26), she explained that she posted it to raise awareness for employers to treat their employees the same as how they would want people to treat them.

In the comments, a domestic helper who responded thanked the woman but advised her to set house rules so that her helper would not abuse her kindness. She wrote that she would often see other helpers skiving off work.

There were many who agreed, but there were also others who were also sceptical and shared their bad experiences with their own helpers.

