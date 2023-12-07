SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to clarify some misconceptions regarding the blocklisting and banning of certain foreign domestic workers (FDW) in Singapore. In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman wrote: “Recently I have been reading comments that the helpers are banned from working in Singapore. There are many false statements from others helpers in the group chat this issue”.

She said that many helpers in group chats worry that should their employers dislike them or do not want them to get a transfer, they could potentially get banned. She said that some maids in groups “are telling others helper that if the employers do not like the helpers or do not want them to transfer, the employers & agency can give bad feedback to MOM in order to get the helpers banned. THIS IS ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE! MOM will not anyhow ban any FDW if there is no proof of committed crimes & do anything against the laws”.

According to the Manpower Ministry (MOM), “If a foreign domestic worker (FDW) has behaved irresponsibly, employers can write to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) at mom_wpd@mom.gov.sg. MOM will take appropriate action based on the facts and circumstances of the case. Any FDW convicted of offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act or criminal offences will be barred permanently from working in Singapore. This prevents the transfer of FDWs with bad track records within the industry.

3. MOM also requires all employment agencies (EA) to provide prospective employers the employment history of FDWs. FDW employers may also obtain such information from the Work Permit Online system that is accessible via MOM’s website.

4. Employers who are dissatisfied with the service standards of their EAs may approach the respective accreditation body (CaseTrust or Association of Employment. Agencies (Singapore)) to lodge a complaint. To guide prospective FDW employers to an appropriate EA that suits their needs, there is a directory of EAs on MOM’s website (www.mom.gov.sg) with information on the number of demerit points issued to each EA, and a list of EAs which are under surveillance or have had their licences revoked. MOM will be enhancing the directory to provide more information and search functions”.

Read related: Maid: If I’m blocklisted, can I be back to SG after 1 year to work?

A foreign domestic helper took to social media to ask about what happened to blocklisted maids. In an anonymous post to a support group on social media for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid posted a query on behalf of her friend. She wanted to know if a helper could still return to Singapore to work even after being blocklisted.

“Anyone here know if you got blocklisted here is there any chances to work again after a year? Or how many years is the consequences on being blocklisted here?” she wrote. The helper continued: “Because I have a friend asking for helped to work again here because after she try to apply in agency the agent told her she’s not eligible for work pass.then she just go back to her country around February”. /TISG