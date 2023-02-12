‘The breakup was kinda awkward’, Netizens talk about what happened when they dated their neighbour

SINGAPORE: When a netizen wondered aloud if anyone has dated their neighbour on r/askSingapore, a bunch of commenters were only too eager to share their experiences.

“In the workplace, office romance is highly discouraged as there is a saying, do not sh** where you eat. Have anyone dated your neighbor?,” wrote u/Sunbird11 on Friday (Feb 10).

Among the Reddit users who answered the question, there were some successes, and others who said that everything ended up rather awkwardly.

“A friend married his neighbour who lived above him. Granted, they got to know each other via sch first, the realisation of neighbours bit came later. Makes going home together infinitely much simpler,” wrote one.

Another lucky fellow ended up going out a few times with his chiobu (especially beautiful or attractive) neighbour.

However, another Reddit user had a warning for neighbour-daters, writing, “Quitting your job is far less painful than moving house. Just saying.”

One woman wrote that she ended up marrying her neighbor who had also been her childhood friend.

There were also a couple of near misses.

One woman admitted to having dated a neighbour but added that the break-up was awkward.

Some commenters noted the value of dating your neighbour.

Others poked fun at the question.

