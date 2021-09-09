Taxi driver arrested after ramming cab into void deck

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A taxi slammed into a void deck on Monday afternoon (Sept 6), leading its driver to be arrested and sent to the hospital.

Fortunately, no other persons were injured in the incident, which occurred at Block 9 Jalan Rumah Tinggi at Bukit Merah.

According to the police, “a 41-year-old man was conscious when taken to hospital and subsequently arrested for rash act,” after the incident.

A netizen going by Margaret sent photos of the collision to crowdsourced news site Stomp, writing that “The car drove into the void deck. Police came and the area was cordoned off.”

As of Tuesday, Sept 7, police were said to be investigating what transpired.

- Advertisement -

The cab had been seen driving around the neighbourhood before the collision occurred.

One netizen sent a video to Shin Min Daily News of the cab being driven in what seemed like an erratic manner around the vicinity before the crash. The video catches the moment when the vehicle rear ends into the building with a crash.

The same video was uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante YouTube channel.

- Advertisement -

The vehicle’s windshield wipers were on much of the time.

Residents in the area told Shin Min Daily News that they saw the driver leave and get a drink before returning to his car, although what the man drank is unclear. /TISG

Read also: Taxi begins moving while elderly man still boarding, causing him to fall

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg