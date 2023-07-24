Sylvia Lim: When GRC MP leaves, other MPs and Party step up

SINGAPORE: In a Sunday (Jul 23) Instagram post, Workers’ Party chair Sylvia Lim referenced how eventful last week was, specifically the resignation of fellow Aljunied MP Leon Perera, which the WP announced on Jul 19.

“When a GRC MP leaves, the other MPs and the Party step up. As MP formerly overseeing Serangoon division, it was great catching up with old friends. With Pritam, Faisal, Gerald, and Serangoon volunteers. #AljuniedGRC #JiaYou,” Ms Lim wrote in her post.

Mr Perera, along with Ms Nicole Seah, who had headed the WP Youth Wing since 2021, was asked to resign and step down from their positions as part of the fallout from having had an extramarital affair some time ago.

Ms Lim, who has overseen the Paya Lebar ward of Aljunied GRC since 2020, was previously responsible for Serangoon ward from 2011 to 2020 when it was assigned to Mr Perera after the WP won in the General Election.

She was joined last weekend at Serangoon by WP Chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap and Gerald Giam, the other two Aljunied MPs.

Mr Singh wrote in a Facebook post from the same day that the four MPs will “jointly oversee the Serangoon ward of Aljunied GRC collectively, including the private residence.”

“Grateful for the support from the community here,” he wrote, adding, “Serangoon residents who need help can email us at aljunied@wp.sg or drop by the Meet-the-People sessions (no changes) on: First and Third Monday of every month 7.30pm – 9.30pm Blk 146 Serangoon North Avenue 1. Second and Fourth Monday of every month 7.30pm – 9.30pm Blk 213 Serangoon Avenue 4,” but also noted that there are no Meet-the-People sessions on Public Holidays and the fifth Monday of the month.

“All of us will continue the house visits and outreach activity in the HDB and private estates that encompass the Serangoon ward of Aljunied GRC. We are at your service,” wrote the WP chief, representing the Eunos ward of Aljunied GRC since 2011. /TISG

