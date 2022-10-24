Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 24

- Advertisement -

S’pore family whose home burned down seeking public donations for renovations

A family of five is reaching out to the community for donations to renovate their home after it burned down earlier this month. Caleb and Rachael from renovation and construction company Smart Click Services PL and Yong Chuang from PSCF (Progress Singapore Community Fund) reached out to The Independent to seek assistance in sharing the family’s story. Read more here…

PAP MP Baey Yam Keng in Squid Games costume for Halloween — Netizens say ‘tasteless for current economic situation’ and to ‘do something to help Singaporean lives’ instead

A video of People’s Action Party Member of Parliament Baey Yam Keng putting on a Squid Games costume for Halloween has caught the attention of many online users. While some played along with the Halloween theme, others voiced out that they think the MP could use his time to do more things for Singaporeans than take such videos. A Facebook page shared a TikTok video of Mr Baey on Friday (Oct 22). The 40-second clip featured the MP getting ready for Halloween, playfully putting on a costume from the Squid Games, a popular series on Netflix. Read more here…

Netflix to ban your password-sharing activities, but no worries, there’s still another way to do it, legally

Netflix has decided that there will be no more password sharing from next year. The streaming service will prevent password sharing by charging more to the main account holder.

The additional fee has not been revealed as yet, but it’s similar to the pilot programmes. Account holders should expect to pay $3 per month to include up to two people who live outside their household.

Read more here…

Letter to the Editor | ‘We feel like being stabbed by our Govt when we’re passed over for jobs due to foreign talent policy’

Dear Editor,

Mr Lawrence Wong made 2 pronouncements today. He said, “Singapore places too much of a premium on intellectual head work and does not sufficiently value hands-on technical jobs or heart work such as services and community care roles”. He also said that “the government will redouble efforts to develop and support workers while remaining open” (presumably to foreign talents).

Now, if I were an alien who just landed on earth and in Singapore, I might be impressed with what he said. Unfortunately, I am not an alien and I have been living in Singapore since 1963 — PAP has been in government since 1965 and these problems have been there since the 1980s and 1990s respectively. Every year the PAP would say similar things in various guises and these issues remain protracted with nobody willing to solve them.

Read more here…

Singapore Airlines will no longer serve Dom Pérignon champagne

Singapore Airlines first class or Suites class cabin will no longer offer Dom Pérignon champagne as an option.

Traditionally, a flight attendant would always ask the traveller whether they would prefer Dom Pérignon or Krug, but that question will no longer be relevant.

Read more here…

