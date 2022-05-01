Stories you might’ve missed, May 1

A former Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer who beat and kicked a drug offender to extract a confession was also found to have drunk and used abusive words on a police officer. After considering all the charges, the judge sentenced him to five years in prison and a fine of $4,000.

The judge also ordered the ex-CNB officer to pay the victim, the drug offender, $4,500. However, the accused was unable to pay the fine and restitution and was sentenced to 10 days and three weeks in jail instead.

