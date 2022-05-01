Stories you might’ve missed, May 1

CNB officer beats & kicks drug offender to extract confessions, was also found to have drunk and used abusive words on a police officer
A former Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer who beat and kicked a drug offender to extract a confession was also found to have drunk and used abusive words on a police officer. After considering all the charges, the judge sentenced him to five years in prison and a fine of $4,000.
The judge also ordered the ex-CNB officer to pay the victim, the drug offender, $4,500. However, the accused was unable to pay the fine and restitution and was sentenced to 10 days and three weeks in jail instead.
A big thank you to bus captain going the extra mile of holding up umbrella for passengers
A video of a bus captain grabbing an umbrella at a bus stop and ensuring his passengers didn’t get wet by the rain is circulating online, garnering respect from netizens.
“With frequent showers visiting our sunny island, kudos to this bus captain for his hard-working and great gesture in using an umbrella to keep his passengers dry. This extra mile is greatly appreciated, and we say a BIG thank you,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Apr 28.
Customers say ‘food is overpriced & taste not worth second try’ but Café owner @ Orchard Central says, ‘price on menu, we don’t pressure buying & we appreciate you never coming back’
The café has received multiple complaints about its “no laptop, no tablet policy”, which customers deemed a “turn off”, especially for a “half-filled café”.
Lawrence Wong and team begin anew with LKY debt already overpaid
Sense And Nonsense by Tan Bah Bah
Singapore is at mid-term between its general elections and a year away from the next presidential election. There is still some time before GE2025 though it is not that far off, especially as the ruling party has only just settled its leadership transition mini-crisis caused by the inadequacy of the 4Gers’ first choice as Prime Minister-designate. PE2023 seems a less problematic challenge.
Follow us on Social Media
Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg