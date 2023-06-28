Stories you might’ve missed, June 28

Soon after maid asks to keep her own passport, employers want to send her back home after hiring replacement helper

SINGAPORE: Not long after a foreign domestic helper asked to be able to hold her passport, her employers hired a replacement maid. In an anonymous post to a support group on social media for helpers and employers alike, the maid wrote that she reached out to her boss asking if “I can take my passport back and keep it myself and it didnt turned (sic) out well”. Read more here…

Security supervisor S$1,839 monthly: “So this is what our so called leaders aspire the citizens to be? Earning $1.8k after training?” — Netizens

SINGAPORE: Netizens are responding to an NTUC Learning Hub advertisement for a security supervisor position, saying that skilling up and working as a security supervisor could earn S$1,839 monthly.

An online user took to social media on Tuesday (June 20) to share an old job posting news thread showcasing an NTUC Learning Hub advertisement for a security supervisor position.

“When you see them selling their farm produce, please don’t bargain anymore… malls are already owned by billionaires” — Netizen stands up for local farmers

SINGAPORE: A netizen recently shared a post urging people to refrain from bargaining with local farmers as “malls are already owned by billionaires.” An online user took to social media on Friday (June 23) to share a post reminding people of the stark contrast between the rich and the poor. “Repost to remind ourselves: When you see them selling their farm produce, please don’t bargain anymore,” the post read. “Just buy and help them go home early. These are the people we should help more…”

ICA forecasts heavy congestion at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints during Hari Raya weekend

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has issued a statement cautioning travellers about the anticipated heavy traffic congestion at the two land checkpoints connecting Singapore and Malaysia during the upcoming Hari Raya Haji public holiday.

From Wednesday to Monday (June 28 to July 3), Singaporeans are expected to flock to Johor Bahru, resulting in increased traffic volumes at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

More expensive than Kopi O? 80-cent for Ice Kosong water stuns customers

SINGAPORE: In stark contrast to the past, when a modest 20 cents was charged for iced water or ice kosong and canned drinks, or coffee would be sold for under a dollar, some Singaporeans are now finding that they would have to fork out a hefty 80 cents for a cup of tap water at certain establishments.

Surprisingly, this even exceeds the cost of a cup of kopi o found elsewhere. For instance, a beverage stall in Kallang’s Block 56 Jalan Benaan Kapal offers customers a large cup of kopi o for a mere S$0.60.

