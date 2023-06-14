Stories you might’ve missed, June 14

Man earning $12.5K monthly says there are days he works until 3am taking calls, asks if he should quit

SINGAPORE: A man working in a big company said he felt burnt out because of his lengthy work hours. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, he wrote that he drew a “decent annual pay of 150k pa” (about $12,500 monthly). “Everyday from 9am to 9pm is normal there are days I need to work past 12am to 2am. I can be on call with boss at 3am discussing work. Recently, I tender without having any new job. My friend said I’m impulsive but I felt mentally drained”, he added. Read more here…

First female CFO appointed at Singapore Airlines

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines announced on Monday (June 12) that it is appointing Ms JoAnn Tan as its Chief Finance Officer (CFO), the first woman to hold the position.

Ms Tan, a graduate of Imperial College in the UK with a Master of Engineering and who has been with Singapore Airlines since 1999, is currently the company’s senior vice president of marketing planning.

Read more here…

“The bus isn’t even crowded, why people nowadays so kepo ah?” — Singaporeans clap back at post on woman leaving her bag on bus chair

SINGAPORE: An anonymous user recently shared a photo of a woman on public transportation who had left her bag on the empty seat beside her. Though the post questioned the woman for her actions, many online did not see a problem as the bus did not seem to be full. An anonymous user made a complaint public, sharing a photo on the online group Complaint Singapore on Friday (June 9). The photo featured a woman sitting on a bus with her bag on the seat next to her. “Guess her bag is the priority,” the post was captioned.

“In Singapore they tell us to suck it up” — Netizens react to photo of airline transport staff allegedly bowing to apologise for flight delay

SINGAPORE: A picture of how airline staff responded to passengers after a flight was allegedly delayed was shared with the online group Umbrage Singapore. The post, shared on Thursday (June 8), was captioned “In Singapore they tell us to suck it up,” and has since been circulated on Facebook.

Singaporeans who caught wind of the post took to the comments section to compare the photographed incident and how such incidents are dealt with in Singapore.

Read more here…

Jocelyn Chia stands by MH370 joke

SINGAPORE: Comedian Jocelyn Chia found herself in hot water last week for a series of jokes that caused outrage in Malaysia. Several high-profile Singaporean figures, including Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, issued an apology, given that Chia, born in the US, was raised in Singapore and held dual citizenship until adulthood.

The comedian herself, however, has not backed down. She told CNN that she had performed the routine in the clip that went viral online last week over “a hundred times” in the past one and a half years without any problems. However, she added that the clip, which was only a part of her show, had some necessary context missing.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg