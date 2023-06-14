Jocelyn Chia stands by MH370 joke

SINGAPORE: Comedian Jocelyn Chia found herself in hot water last week for a series of jokes that caused outrage in Malaysia. Several high-profile Singaporean figures, including Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, issued an apology, given that Chia, born in the US, was raised in Singapore and held dual citizenship until adulthood.

The comedian herself, however, has not backed down. She told CNN that she had performed the routine in the clip that went viral online last week over “a hundred times” in the past one and a half years without any problems. However, she added that the clip, which was only a part of her show, had some necessary context missing.

“I do stand by my joke but with some caveat – I stand by it in its entirety, when viewed in a comedy club. Upon reflection I do see that having this as a clip that gets viewed out of a comedy club context was risky,” CNN quoted her as saying.

Chia added that she has no grudge against Malaysia and that Malaysians who have seen her show have told her how much they enjoyed it, showing “they clearly didn’t take offense”.

She also said, “We all know in the comedy club context that this is the comedian trying to get a laugh, and there is no actual malice behind it.”

In the clip, Chia asks an audience member where he’s from, and when he says, “Malaysia,” she replies, “Malaysia! Ok, f**k you, a**h**s,” which causes the audience to burst out in laughter.

The most controversial portion of Chia’s set was a reference to the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

“Now, Malaysia you all are trying to come around, like, ‘Hey Singapore, you’re looking good lah.’ And we’re like, ‘I know, but why haven’t you visited me in 40 years?’” says the comic, adding, “And (Malaysia’s) like, ‘Yeah I tried, but you know, my airplanes cannot fly.‘

Why, Malaysian Airlines going missing not funny huh? Some jokes don’t land. This joke kills in Singapore,” she added.

On Tuesday (June 13), it was reported that Malaysian police would ask Interpol to help determine Chia’s full identity and whereabouts.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani was quoted in various news sources as saying an application would be filed to Interpol for this purpose.

New York Post reports that as the controversy continues to rage, Chia said she remains unbothered.

“I didn’t want the haters to think they had won and got me to back down. Audiences at the Comedy Cellar see the best comedians and they love it, so how can I be embarrassed by it? I’m in no way canceled in America, in any sense of the word,” Chia said. “Now people want to come see me.” /TISG

