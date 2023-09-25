Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Will Join Team France In Olympics » Sportsry

On September 19, BasketNews announced on X that San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will join Team France in next year’s Paris Olympics.

Wembanyama, towering at 7 feet 4 inches, is considered to be a monster rookie in the NBA, with Lebron James even calling him an ‘alien’ for his majestic height and talents. The San Antonio Spurs picked Wembanyama way back in June 2023 and have been heralded ever since as the potential ‘savior’ that will bring the team to the forefront.

Focusing on his upcoming rookie season with the Spurs, Wembanyama opted out of the FIBA World Cup 2023 and decided not to play for his home country, France.

“I hope people will understand. It’s frustrating for me, too. The France team is still central for me. I want to win as many titles as possible with the team. But I think it’s a necessary sacrifice,” Wembanyama told L’Equipe.

FIBA World Cup-France

Team France did not fare well at the FIBA World Cup and was ousted from the international competition after just two games. The 2024 Olympic hosts suffered a crushing 95-65 loss to Canada in their opening game before falling to tournament rookies Latvia 88-86.

Wembanyama’s decision to join in the Olympics

Despite his disappointment with his nation’s performance at the World Cup, Wembanyama stated during a news conference that he is not concerned about the team’s performance at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“I watched the World Cup and the result was very disappointing. However, I am not worried. I have no other criticism to make, I was not in the team, and it is in the hands of top-level players. I feel that this does not alter the opportunity to do something big in Paris next year,” he said.

He also confirmed his participation in the Olympics next year.

“I will of course be present at the Olympics,” Wembanyama confirmed.

The news was also shared on the X account of NBA Central, where fans have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts on Wembanyama’s decision.

Victor Wembanyama confirms he will play for France in the Olympics next summer, per @BasketNews_com pic.twitter.com/a4Ltf0QDAK — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 19, 2023

“Its over guys Wembanyama going to win it all”- @DingDaVinci

Its over guys Wembanyama going to win it all — Ding (@DingDaVinci) September 19, 2023

“Now, if you are a French basketball fan, we all know this is music to your ears, mainly because at 7-5 with a 9 and a half foot wingspan, this guy can get his shot off from anywhere on the floor.”- @HubieTalksHoops

Now, if you are a French basketball fan, we all know this is music to your ears, mainly because at 7-5 with a 9 and a half foot wingspan, this guy can get his shot off from anywhere on the floor. pic.twitter.com/RO3ujbfOBq — Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) September 19, 2023

“Not sure he has the strength to bang with the big bodies out there.”- @pharmaziz

Not sure he has the strength to bang with the big bodies out there — pharmAziz (@pharmaziz) September 19, 2023

However, this was not the first time that the French basketball star expressed his desire to play for France at the Olympic Games. Last May, SportsCenter posted on their X account a declaration made by Wembanyana regarding his ambition of defeating Team USA at the Olympic Games.

“There could be no more perfect occasion for me to win my first title with the French national team. My goal is to beat Team USA in the final.”

Wemby has his eyes set on beating Team USA 👀 More: https://t.co/J4aphgCLmA pic.twitter.com/0cv9grxJLK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 24, 2023

With Wembanyama all aboard the French team and the USA preparing their star-studded roster, the Paris Olympics next year are about to get serious.

Read more sports news here.