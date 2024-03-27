MALAYSIA: Singaporeans pushing up demand is a cause for concern in Johor Bahru’s (JB) cost of living.

The president of Johor Bahru Befrienders, Mr Danny Loo, has voiced concerns over the escalating cost of living in Johor Bahru, with Singaporeans significantly contributing to shopping and dining in JB.

The Star reports Mr Loo highlighted that many residents, especially working adults aged between 30 and 50, are feeling the pinch of these rising expenses, with equal numbers of men and women.

Mr Loo said that the surge in demand from across the border in Singapore has contributed to inflated prices, particularly in essential commodities like food.

He noted that the situation has led to financial worries among locals, with an increasing number turning to Johor Bahru Befrienders seeking assistance.

According to him, “Feedback from our volunteers indicate that callers are concerned with the hike in food prices and their reduced purchasing power.”

Operating primarily as a helpline, Johor Bahru Befrienders experiences a surge in calls during the late evening hours, when individuals are more likely to reflect on their day and seek support.

“We receive more calls between 9.30pm and midnight although we operate from 1pm,” Mr Loo explained. “People are less preoccupied towards the end of the day.“

The beginning of 2024 posed significant financial challenges for many, particularly with the expenses associated with Chinese New Year celebrations and the following return to hometowns.

Families with school-going children faced additional financial burdens, having to allocate more funds for necessities.

With the upcoming Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities, Mr Loo anticipates another wave of household expenditure, potentially exacerbating financial strains.

“Financial difficulties can lead to disharmony in families,” he warned.

He also highlighted the prevalence of dual-income households in Johor Bahru, where both partners often work to cope with the high cost of living.

He noted that food prices in Johor Bahru are now higher than those in the Klang Valley, attributing this trend to the perception that many residents work in Singapore and earn in Singapore dollars.

“Singaporeans who shop and dine here also contribute to costlier food,” Mr Loo added, underscoring the impact of cross-border economic dynamics on local affordability.

Looking ahead, he expressed concerns about worsening financial anxiety among Malaysians working in Singapore, especially considering the doubling of retrenchments in the city-state last year, according to data from the Singapore Manpower Ministry.

In addition to addressing immediate concerns, Johor Bahru Befrienders is also focused on enhancing its support infrastructure.

Mr Loo revealed that the organisation requires approximately RM30,000 (approximately S$8,548.66) to equip its new training hall with essential amenities, including computers, projectors, air-conditioners, tables, and chairs.

Established in August 2006, Johor Bahru Befrienders is a team of 56 dedicated volunteers committed to providing emotional support and assistance to those in need. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos