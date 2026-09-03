Singaporean worker vents after colleagues call him ‘cheapskate’ for choosing cai fan over chicken rice

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker vented on social media after his colleagues called him a “cheapskate” just because he chose to “eat cai fan instead of chicken rice.”

The worker took to the r/singaporespeaks forum to share the upsetting lunchtime encounter after he and his colleagues visited one of their clients’ offices in Marsiling.

His colleagues, he wrote, had heard that there was a famous chicken rice stall nearby, so naturally, they decided to give it a try.

There was already a long queue when they arrived, and the smell coming from the stall was apparently enough to make the wait seem worthwhile. The worker, however, recognised the franchise and knew exactly what he was getting himself into.

He had eaten at the same chain in Serangoon before and, based on that experience, was not particularly impressed with the portions.

According to him, even the large serving was too small to properly “fill an adult,” so he decided to skip it and opted for cai fan instead.

That was when his colleagues started teasing him.

“When we ate together, they just ‘jokingly’ called me cheapskate,” he said. “I don’t think this is cheapskate or anything because a large chicken rice is $6, but the chicken is so little, and the uncle even pounded the chicken until it was really flat. Not even thigh or drumstick, just breast.”

And really, from his perspective, why pay more for less?

“I don’t know lol, eating chicken rice or other à la carte won’t make you more atas than other people. Cai fan is still the best option when it comes to value for money.”

‘Just roast them back’

Commenters largely came to the poster’s defence, with several arguing that there was nothing wrong with choosing a cheaper lunch, particularly when he did not think the more expensive option was worth the money.

One user criticised his colleagues for making fun of his choice, writing, “They have water in their brain. My colleagues and I like to chat about which places have good and decently priced or even cheap food.”

“They all earn more than me, but they don’t like spending money on expensive but bad-tasting food. Lol. My other colleague and I got a place where we go once a week for cheap cai fan. 1 vegetable, 2 meat for $4. 2 veg and 1 meat is $3!”

Another commented, “I will eat cai fan with you. Ridiculous colleagues. At least you will have more fibre than their 2 thin cucumber slices.”

A third said, “What you choose for lunch is none of your colleagues’ business.”

A few others, however, felt the poster might have read too much into his colleagues’ comments.

Rather than genuinely judging him for being cheap, they suggested his coworkers may simply have been excited about trying a well-known chicken rice stall and wanted him to join them.

One commenter said the fact that he had taken the remark seriously enough to write a Reddit post suggested he might already be worried about being perceived as “cheap.”

“The fact that you took it so personally and wrote a post suggests that you really are afraid of being seen as cheap. Your colleagues were mildly excited to have the opportunity (because of work) to eat at the ‘famous stall.’”

“Therefore, it’s a little awkward for you to not join in without explanation (just a “really don’t feel like chicken rice today” would do). The coworker joked like this to draw an explanation out of you. Not really to call you cheap because the price difference between the two meals is minimal.”

Another suggested that he could have simply given his colleagues some banter in return, saying, “Sounds like a joke – a bad and unfunny joke, but probably just a joke without much ill-intent. Just roast them back lor. No need to dwell on it.”/TISG