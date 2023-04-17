Singapore-registered tanker finally located after unidentified persons got on board

SINGAPORE: After days of extensive search efforts coordinated by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Singapore-registered ship, SUCCESS 9, has been located off the coast of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday (Apr) 15. The crew of the ship were all found safe.

The ship had been boarded by unidentified persons on Monday (Apr 10), prompting a multinational search and rescue operation.

MPA had been working closely with the ship owner and multinational agencies through the Information Fusion Centre (IFC) and the Monrovia Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) to locate the missing vessel.

These efforts involved collaboration with the Maritime Domain Awareness for Trade – Gulf of Guinea, as well as regional security forces, the French navy, coast guards, and maritime administrations from Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria. Commercial ships in the vicinity were also enlisted to assist in the search for SUCCESS 9.

A breakthrough in the operation came when the master of a passing commercial ship, MONJASA SPRINTER, picked up a distress call from SUCCESS 9 and promptly reported the location to the latter’s Company Security Officer (CSO).

MPA was immediately informed and relayed the information to the IFC and Monrovia Regional MRCC. A Côte d’Ivoire Navy patrol vessel was deployed to confirm and board SUCCESS 9, and all crew, including the Singaporean crew, were found to be safe and in good health. The ship has since arrived safely at Abidjan port.

In a statement released today (16 Apr), MPA reminded all Singapore-registered ships to exercise caution and implement the guidelines in the Best Management Practices West Africa (BMP WA) to mitigate piracy-associated threats when operating in the region.

This includes regularly reviewing their ship security assessment and plan under the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code. Companies are also advised to report all pirate activity, including both actual and attempted attacks, as well as suspicious sightings, to local authorities.

MPA indicated that the successful recovery of SUCCESS 9 and its crew underscores the importance of robust security measures and prompt reporting in safeguarding the safety and security of ships operating in high-risk areas. The authority said that it will continue to work closely with international partners and stakeholders to combat piracy and ensure the safe passage of maritime vessels in the region.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg