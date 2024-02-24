;
Singapore ranks 7th in Asia-Pacific for green building adoption, approaching 80% mark.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 24, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore has emerged as a frontrunner in green building adoption, securing the seventh position among Asia-Pacific countries, with adoption rates soaring close to 80%, according to data from CBRE.

The real estate services and investment firm highlighted Singapore’s impressive strides in embracing sustainable construction practices, positioning it as a leading advocate for environmentally conscious development in the region.

CBRE’s data indicates that Singapore’s green building adoption is poised to receive further impetus, attributed to recent regulatory changes mandating all new constructions to adhere to green building standards. This shift is expected to reinforce Singapore’s commitment to eco-friendly urban development and sustainable infrastructure.

However, despite the remarkable progress in green building initiatives, a notable challenge persists in the availability of green office spaces.

The demand for environmentally sustainable workspaces in Singapore exceeds the current supply, revealing a gap that industry stakeholders must address to meet the growing appetite for green real estate.

Industry experts suggest that addressing this supply-demand gap could unlock even greater potential for sustainable development in Singapore. As the nation continues to solidify its commitment to green building practices, finding innovative solutions to bridge this gap becomes imperative.

See also  Singapore was a clear target for digital attacks in the 'global fraud pandemic'

With Singapore steadily climbing the ranks as a major player in green building adoption within the Asia-Pacific region, stakeholders and policymakers are encouraged to collaborate in addressing the challenges hindering the full realization of a sustainable and eco-friendly built environment.

