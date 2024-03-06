Featured News Travel

Singapore hotel offers free night's stay if it rains during your trip

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 6, 2024
SINGAPORE: In an innovative move to combat the unpredictability of weather in Singapore, the InterContinental Singapore hotel has introduced a new package that promises to reimburse one night of a guest’s stay if their planned activities are disrupted by rain.

The inspiration for this package came from a conversation among friends, according to Andreas Kraemer, the hotel’s general manager. He told CNN: “​​I was chatting with a group of friends about what’s next in luxury travel and one of them jokingly commented that being able to guarantee good weather would be the next level of ultimate luxury travel.”

Holidaymakers can now avail of this unique rain insurance by opting for the ‘Rain Resist Bliss’ package when they book their stays at InterContinental Singapore.

To qualify for rain insurance, the criteria state that the rain duration must exceed 120 cumulative minutes within any 4-hour block of time during daylight hours.

This offer applies exclusively to guests staying in suites, with prices starting at 850 SGD ($633) for junior suites and 4,500 SGD ($3,349) for the presidential suite.

The reimbursement is not in cash but is provided in the form of a voucher that must be utilized at InterContinental Singapore within six months. The voucher amount corresponds to one night’s stay in the guest’s room category.

Inventive packages, like ‘Rain Resist Bliss,’ serve as a distinctive way for established hotels to differentiate themselves in the competitive hospitality industry.

Other hotels worldwide have also embraced unique approaches, with one Bali hotel banning electronics by the pool in Bali to encourage relaxation.

Others, like the Park Hyatt New York, which has created specialized sleep rooms with white noise machines, weighted blankets, and sleepytime teas, are focusing on cultivating new experiences to attract guests.

