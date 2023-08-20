Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh continues community engagement with WP’s Marine Parade team

SINGAPORE — The Workers’ Party Marine Parade team, led by their 2020 general election candidates Nathaniel Koh and Fadli Fawzi, remains actively engaged with the residents. Notably, Senior Counsel of the Supreme Court, Harpreet Singh Nehal, was also seen with the team. He was first with the team in blue during their house visit to Terang Avenue earlier this month.

Similar to their Facebook post earlier this month, the recent visit on August 17 also lacked any mention of Senior Counsel Singh in the latest sharing by both Koh and Fadli

“Cost of living issues weighed heavily on the minds of residents young and young-at-heart whom I interacted with while visiting residents of Marine Terrace this Thursday evening,” posted Koh on his social media.

Koh pointed out that one of the concerns raised was the escalating food prices at the coffee shops and hawker centres which directly affected the daily lives of the residents.

Fadli mentioned that one of the privileges of conducting house visits is the opportunity for their members to interact with individuals from diverse backgrounds within society.

“During our visit to Marine Terrace Thursday night, we were especially fortunate to bump into two individuals who had carved out interesting niches for themselves. We met Glen who works as a freelance sportscaster,” expressed Fadli.

“While initially doing only commentary for football, he has branched out to do commentary for silat and floorball as well. He related to us his experience commentating for the Chinese Super League and how the organisers were amazed that an Indian man living in Singapore was commentating for the Chinese Super League,” explained Fadli.

On Saturday night, both Koh and Fadli along with WP’s former non-constituency member of parliament Yee Jenn Jong were at Jalan Bintang Tiga for their annual street party. They met with Marine Parade MP Edwin Tong who recently underwent a medical procedure to fix a blocked artery.

“I reconnected with residents whom I met just last month when we visited the area, and had deep conversations with those whom I had the privilege of interacting with. We were also happy to see that Minister Edwin Tong is recovering well. He shared with us the importance of going for regular health checks and we wished him a full and speedy recovery,” shared Koh. /TISG

