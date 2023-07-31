SDP mourns the untimely death of young CEC member Manimaran Ashukumar

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) is in mourning following the sudden passing of its Assistant Treasurer, Mr Manimaran Ashukumar, who tragically passed away on 29 July 2023 at the young age of 33.

Mr Manimaran was a prominent youth leader in the SDP and had been an active volunteer for the party for a decade before being elected to the central executive committee in April 2022.

He was highly regarded within the SDP for his dedication and commitment to the party’s goals and principles. Members have said that his contributions were instrumental in the party’s growth and success over the years.

Upon his election to the party’s top decision-making committee, he also took on the additional role of training and development, showcasing his passion for nurturing the next generation of political leaders.

The late Mr Manimaran had political activism in his blood, as his father, Mr Ashukumar, was a long-serving stalwart of the SDP. This familial connection strengthened his ties to the party and he continued the legacy of service and dedication that his father had established.

The news of Mr Manimaran’s untimely demise shocked the SDP community and was conveyed through a heartfelt Facebook post by the party’s Vice-Chairman, Mr Bryan Lim.

According to Mr Lim, Mr Manimaran collapsed while playing a game of football, leaving his family and friends in a state of shock and grief. Grieving for the profound loss felt by the young man’s loved ones and the SDP, Mr Lim wrote on Facebook:

“Mani has always been this polite, deep thinking & quiet (sometimes, I will tell him he is too quiet) chap who is always willing to lend a helping hand whenever he is called upon. I have kept a close tab on his progress since he first joined the Party as a tertiary student & he has only grown from strength to strength over the years.

“I lobbied for his cadreship when I thought it was time for him to step up & I was delighted when he broke into the party leadership ranks last year. A few months ago, he was assigned the big task of organizing our Party’s futsal tournament & at times, I would check with him to find out about the progress.

“What a cruel irony & twist of fate that he had caught his last breath while playing the game he loves the most. I still cannot accept that he is gone like this.”

Revealing that Mr Manimaran was possibly slated to be one of the SDP’s candidates for Sembawang GRC in the next general election, Mr Lim said, “Not only did we lose a quality candidate, we also lost a dear comrade & an even dearer friend.”

Fellow SDP member, Abdul Salim Harun, described Mr Manimaran as a friendly and understanding person who made others feel comfortable and at ease in his presence. Condolences have poured in from all corners of the party, with one member expressing that Mr Manimaran’s dedication and hard work deserved a peaceful rest.

Beyond his political involvement, Mr Manimaran also had a thriving professional career. As per his LinkedIn profile, he worked as a Grants and Contracts Senior Coordinator at Conservation International Asia-Pacific. He was an alumnus of the University of Newcastle, where he pursued commerce and accounting, graduating in 2015.

Mr Manimaran was married in 2020 and leaves behind his wife and young daughter. The Independent Singapore mourns the loss of a young and promising leader, whose dedication and integrity left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. /TISG

