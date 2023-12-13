International

‘Safety of Rwanda’ legislation survives first parliamentary vote

ByYoko Villarin

December 13, 2023
‘safety-of-rwanda’-legislation-survives-first-parliamentary-vote

legislation

PM Rishi Sunak escaped a close call on Tuesday evening as his “Safety of Rwanda” (Asylum and Immigration) legislation survived its first parliamentary vote in the House of Commons. Holly Patrick of The Independent reported that “large shouts of aye” had echoed throughout the chamber after the bill passed by 313 votes to 269, a majority of 44.

Following a significant step forward in his plan to stop the boats, Sunak took to social media to remind its citizens what the bill’s essence was all about, writing, “The British people should decide who gets to come to this country—not criminal gangs or foreign courts. That’s what this Bill delivers. We will now work to make it law so that we can get flights going to Rwanda and stop the boats.”

Legislation: No opposition 

In the days leading up to the second hearing, Sunak’s premiership was threatened as the right-wing conservatives rebelled and expressed that they would not support the legislation because they think the bill is not ‘firm enough’ to guarantee that the asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda.

Their decision followed the findings of a ‘Star-Chamber’ group of lawyers who determined that the legislation did not go far enough to deliver on the policy’s aims and that it would require “very significant amendments”  to work.

Come Tuesday evening, however, no Tory MPs voted against the bill, to the relief of the Prime Minister. His efforts to persuade the right-wingers by promising to make changes to the bill ahead of the next hearing paid off.

Still, 38 Tory MPs did not cast their votes, with 30 of those MPs deliberately abstaining—including the former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick and Home Secretary Suella Braverman—while the rest were not present in the hearing.

What’s next for Sunak?

Despite the win, Sunak will have to make immense preparations for the legislation’s third hearing next year, as the bill still hasn’t gained confidence from the right-wing Conservatives, in particular the ‘five families’ group composed of the European Research Group (ERG), the New Conservatives, the Common Sense Group, the Conservative Growth Group, and the Northern Research Group.

ERG’s Mark Francois stated that when the bill comes back to the Commons early the following year, he expects the government to accept amendments from their group. He also added that they will keep the option to vote against the bill at the third reading.

Read More News

Is vinyl making a comeback?

Cover Photo: YouTube

The post ‘Safety of Rwanda’ legislation survives first parliamentary vote appeared first on The Independent News.

ByYoko Villarin

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“Would you quit if your boss yells at you in a meeting?” — Employee asks after getting yelled at, says, “It’s the worst company I’ve worked in”

September 30, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Visionary ventures: How 3 friends defy the pandemic odds to launch their “Heylens” contact lens brand and made it work in Singapore

September 30, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business & Economy Featured News

Malaysian ringgit may soon “hit 3.00 or even 2.90” against the Singapore dollar, says 1M65 SG technopreneur Loo Cheng Chuan

September 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

East-West Line disruption: Apologies accepted

September 29, 2024 Tan Bah Bah

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.