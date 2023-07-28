Row of wet stained chairs seen at Changi Airport, netizens were more than horrified, if not disgusted

SINGAPORE: Shocked at seeing wet stains at the arrivals section of Terminal 4 at Changi Airport, one netizen took to social media to post photos of what he’d seen.

On the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Thursday (July 27). Mr Aloysius Tan posted pictures of several chairs at the airport with what appear to be stains from liquids. Some of the stains were quite small, but others were somewhat bigger. Others look fresh, while some seem to be faded.

The post has since been shared a number of times, and many netizens have also weighed in on the matter.

One wrote that the recent spate of wet weather may be responsible for the liquid stains.

The netizen added that the airport staff should be given time to rectify matters.

The post author also chimed in a comment, saying that steam cleaning should be able to take care of the stains.

Other commenters were more than horrified, if not disgusted, at the stains.

One urged the post author to “Report it to airport CAG.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Tan, as well as to Changi Airport, for further comments or updates. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts