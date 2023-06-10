Red Dot United lends a listening ear to Jurong GRC residents daily struggles and challenges

SINGAPORE — Opposition party Red Dot United (RDU) received a healthy dose of feedback from the residents during their community outreach at Jurong GRC recently. Some of the concerns raised by those that they met are the rising cost of living and other financial worries, access to healthcare and transportation service in the area.

Posting on their social media page, RDU gave a summary of all these issues in what they called ‘A Community Perspective’, to reflect the experiences of the residents in the hope of a better community.

The party that contested Jurong GRC in the 2020 Singapore General Election also mentioned that there were several residents that expressed their support for RDU, and they emphasised the need for a ‘responsible opposition’ whose duty is to provide checks and balances on the government.

Led by the party’s secretary-general Ravi Philemon, and CEC members Fazli Talip and Emily Woo, RDU visited residents at Block 155 Yung Loh Road and the coffeeshop at Block 158. Several residents expressed to them their financial uncertainty and daily challenges that they faced especially with the rising cost of living, with one who is currently working as a delivery rider having lost his full-time employment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Many mentioned struggling to find any food below $4, whether it be in the hawker centers or the coffeeshops. Several individuals highlighted their financial uncertainty, particularly one resident who is actively seeking full-time employment while supporting five children,” said the party on their Facebook.

RDU also met with residents who brought up worries about access to healthcare, especially since the closure of West Point Hospital in September 2018, which they said has left the area without nearby hospital or polyclinics in an event of emergency.

“This absence of accessible medical facilities has caused anxiety among some residents, especially when coupled with high medical bills resulting from serious health issues. One resident highlighted their concerns about financial stability after their spouse lost their job due to complications from prostate surgery, leading to substantial out-of-pocket expenses,” added RDU.

In June 2022, the Ministry of Health announced that a new Taman Jurong Polyclinic will be built by 2028 on the old West Point Hospital site, at 235 Corporation Drive. In a media release, MOH mentioned that as the population ages and chronic disease burden prevalence increases, it is important that Singaporeans continue to have access to affordable primary care in the community.

“The polyclinic in Taman Jurong will incorporate elderly-friendly and accessibility features for the convenience of the patients. It will also provide a comprehensive range of primary care services such as medical treatment for acute conditions, chronic disease management, women’s and children’s health services, allied health services, as well as radiological, laboratory and pharmacy services,” said MOH.

RDU appreciates the feedback that it received from the residents during their house visit as it aims to foster a dialogue that can lead to meaningful improvements and a stronger community.

“We encourage everyone to come together and work towards addressing these issues, ensuring a brighter future for all. Let’s build a community where everyone’s voices are heard and valued,” expressed RDU.

