;
Property

Yishun Ring Road coffeeshop on the market for $11M

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 8, 2024

SINGAPORE: A well-established coffee shop located at the void deck of Block 110, Yishun Ring Road, is seeking a buyer, with a guide price of $11 million.

Real estate agency OrangeTee Advisory, the exclusive marketing agent, announced this week that the owner is seeking a buyer through an expression of interest (EOI) exercise, which will close on 29 May at 3 pm.

The coffee shop, which started on Jan 1, 1994, has a 91-year leasehold and 60 years remaining.

This spacious property, covering 3,165 sq. ft. with an additional 689 sq. ft. for living quarters, is located at the corner of Yishun Ring Road and boasts prominent street frontage, enhancing its visibility and accessibility.

Situated within Chong Pang Garden, the coffee shop enjoys a steady stream of customers from the surrounding residential and industrial areas.

The coffee shop is positioned amidst several key landmarks, including the Sembawang Seng Pang Keng Temple, All Saints Home (Yishun Centre), Chong Pang Community Club, Yishun Innova Junior College, Yishun Christian Church, Yishun Secondary School, and Chong Pang Camp.

See also  Dawson Place proximity and unique features propel HDB flat to record S$1.4 million resale price

This locality provides a ready catchment of residents and nearby industrial workers, presenting an attractive opportunity for potential buyers or investors.

Since 1998, the Housing Development Board (HDB) has ceased the sale of coffee shops, leading to a limited supply of such properties in the market.

This rarity, coupled with coffee shops’ enduring popularity, even amid the challenges posed by the pandemic, has made these assets highly attractive.

Increased dining-out habits and a surge in demand for food and beverage (F&B) spaces have further contributed to coffee shops’ allure. Their low maintenance costs also make them appealing to F&B operators and property investors.

An interesting aspect of this sale is that the coffee shop will be sold with vacant possession, offering potential buyers the freedom to revamp the space with new ideas and fresh concepts.

This flexibility can attract entrepreneurs looking to establish a unique coffee shop experience or investors who leverage the ready customer base and strategic location.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Property

Frasers Property and Sekisui House to redevelop Robertson Walk into 348 luxury homes

November 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

DBS: 4 factors Singapore homebuyers should consider when choosing between ECs and BTO flats

November 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

Marcus Chu forecasts 2025 as a ‘boom year’ for Singapore’s private housing market

November 16, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Property

Frasers Property and Sekisui House to redevelop Robertson Walk into 348 luxury homes

November 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

Sandra Lim makes history, breaks 54-year Miss Universe drought for Malaysia

November 18, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to acquire 50% stake in Marina East Water

November 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Jobstreet urge Singapore employers to prioritize employee skills over degrees as the future of hiring lies in emerging economies

November 18, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.