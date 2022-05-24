Pritam Singh congratulates Team Singapore for SEA Games performance, quotes Loh Kean Yew

- Advertisement -

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh congratulated the Singaporean athletes who took part in this year’s South East Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, which ended on Monday (May 23).

“Well done to all Team Singapore athletes for representing the country at the recently concluded SEA Games in Vietnam, and congratulations to all who surpassed yourself and brought glory to Singapore! Not everyone may have come home with a medal, but your attitude, sportsmanship and spirit counts for a lot,” the Workers’ Party head wrote in a May 23 Facebook post.

Team Singapore finished with 165 medals in all, including 47 golds. This year’s medal haul is Singapore’s third-best showing at an away SEA Games.

Standouts among the athletes have been runner Shanti Pereira, 25, who won the gold in the 200-meter race, setting a new national record of 23.52s. Ms Pereira also took home the silver for the 100-meter race.

Twenty-one-year-old swimmer Quah Jing Wen had the largest gold medal haul, bagging six, with her teammate, Gan Ching Hwee, 18, coming in second with five golds.

Fellow swimmer Joseph Schooling, 26, took home two golds and a bronze medal, and world champion badminton player Loh Kean Yew, 24, took the silver in the men’s singles.

On the Team Singapore athletes’ winning attitude, the Leader of the Opposition quoted Yew in his post.

“LKY put it beautifully in this simple quote carried by Yahoo Singapore – ‘(my opponent) prepared better than me today. Definitely I can play better than this….I tried my best but it wasn’t enough.’”

Mr Singh then offered words of encouragement to the athletes, writing, “The sun will rise again tomorrow and we all look forward to get behind and cheer on our sportsmen and women once again, whatever the sport!”

Like the WP MP, many commenters also praised and encouraged Loh.

