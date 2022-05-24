Home News Featured News Pritam Singh congratulates Team Singapore for SEA Games performance, quotes Loh Kean Yew

Pritam Singh congratulates Team Singapore for SEA Games performance, quotes Loh Kean Yew

Photo: FB screengrab/ Team Singapore

“The sun will rise again tomorrow and we all look forward to get behind and cheer on our sportsmen and women once again, whatever the sport!” — Pritam Singh

By Anna Maria Romero
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh congratulated the Singaporean athletes who took part in this year’s South East Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, which ended on Monday (May 23).

“Well done to all Team Singapore athletes for representing the country at the recently concluded SEA Games in Vietnam, and congratulations to all who surpassed yourself and brought glory to Singapore! Not everyone may have come home with a medal, but your attitude, sportsmanship and spirit counts for a lot,” the Workers’ Party head wrote in a May 23 Facebook post.

Team Singapore finished with 165 medals in all, including 47 golds. This year’s medal haul is Singapore’s third-best showing at an away SEA Games.

Standouts among the athletes have been runner Shanti Pereira, 25, who won the gold in the 200-meter race, setting a new national record of 23.52s. Ms Pereira also took home the silver for the 100-meter race.

Twenty-one-year-old swimmer Quah Jing Wen had the largest gold medal haul, bagging six, with her teammate, Gan Ching Hwee, 18, coming in second with five golds.

Photo: FB screengrab/ Team Singapore

Photo: FB screengrab/ Team Singapore

Fellow swimmer Joseph Schooling, 26, took home two golds and a bronze medal, and world champion badminton player Loh Kean Yew, 24, took the silver in the men’s singles.

Photo: FB screengrab/ Team Singapore

On the Team Singapore athletes’ winning attitude, the Leader of the Opposition quoted Yew in his post.

“LKY put it beautifully in this simple quote carried by Yahoo Singapore – ‘(my opponent) prepared better than me today. Definitely I can play better than this….I tried my best but it wasn’t enough.’”

Mr Singh then offered words of encouragement to the athletes, writing, “The sun will rise again tomorrow and we all look forward to get behind and cheer on our sportsmen and women once again, whatever the sport!”

Like the WP MP, many commenters also praised and encouraged Loh.

/TISG

Loh Kean Yew agrees with Joseph Schooling ‘that National Service and sports can co-exist’

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Celebrity

Kate Moss testifies in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Kate Moss testified in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial on May 25, appearing on video for a brief three minutes. She testified as a rebuttal witness on Depp’s behalf. Moss in her three minute video testimony dispelled rumours...
Read more
Home News

Carouhell experience: Tiny $125 birthday cake looks nothing like photo

What was supposed to be a birthday surprise turned into a disaster after the customised cake that arrived looked nothing like the photo and...
Read more
Featured News

My eyes small but not sleeping! Taxi driver has multiple disclaimers for passengers

A taxi driver's multiple disclaimers posted for passenger viewing have gone viral online, making netizens wonder just how much has the driver experienced. "This driver...
Read more
Featured News

JY Pillay, Lee Ek Tieng and company: The stories behind SIA, NEWater and why the prawns came back to Singapore River

The Last Fools: Eight Immortals of Lee Kuan Yew has restored somewhat my faith that the real Singapore story may yet have its full-blown...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | Anti-abortion communities seem to live in a world where people are saints — living in paradise where no poverty, war & pestilence...

Abortion is not something nice. It should never be a substitute for proper contraception. A condom and contraception pills can ensure that unwanted pregnancies...
Read more
Celebrity

Kate Moss testifies in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Kate Moss testified in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial on May 25, appearing on video for a...
Read more
Home News

Carouhell experience: Tiny $125 birthday cake looks nothing like photo

What was supposed to be a birthday surprise turned into a disaster after the customised cake that arrived looked...
Read more
Featured News

My eyes small but not sleeping! Taxi driver has multiple disclaimers for passengers

A taxi driver's multiple disclaimers posted for passenger viewing have gone viral online, making netizens wonder just how much...
Read more
Featured News

JY Pillay, Lee Ek Tieng and company: The stories behind SIA, NEWater and why the prawns came back to Singapore River

The Last Fools: Eight Immortals of Lee Kuan Yew has restored somewhat my faith that the real Singapore story...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore