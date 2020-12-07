boris johnson Pounds dives on report Johnson to abandon Brexit talks

Pounds dives on report Johnson to abandon Brexit talks

pounds-dives-on-report-johnson-to-abandon-brexit-talks

Author

Kazi Mahmood

Date

Category

boris johnsonBrexitInternationalpound sterling
- Advertisement -

The pound tumbled more than one percent against the dollar Monday, as Britain’s Sun newspaper said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to abandon post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union.

The Sun reported on its website that “Johnson is ready to pull out of talks ‘within hours’ over EU demands”.

Sterling slumped 1.2 percent against the dollar and was down 1.0 percent versus the euro.

And after gaining slightly at the open, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 stocks index was down 0.2 percent.

- Advertisement -

Losses across the eurozone were sharper, with Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index sliding 0.7 percent and the Paris CAC 40 slumping 1.0 percent.

“Sterling-risks to Brexit no-deal endgames were exposed this morning as the chatter was less optimistic than many of us thought it would be,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com.

Negotiations remained blocked over fishing rights, rules for fair trade and an enforcement mechanism, European diplomats said.

But talks will continue despite the tight timetable for the European Parliament to ratify an accord before the UK leaves the single market on December 31, with one source stressing that “substance will take precedence over the calendar”.

© Agence France-Presse

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Opinion

HDB: From the proven Cheong Koon Hean to yet another helicoptered SAF general, Tan Meng Dui

Whatever peeves some Singaporeans may have with the People’s Action Party, all should acknowledge unreservedly its achievement in one area – public housing. Specifically what the Housing and Development Board has done over the years in giving the vast majority of...
View Post
Featured News

Singapore pledges US$5 million to help poorer nations access Covid-19 vaccines

Singapore -- The republic has pledged to contribute US$5 million (S$6.7 million) to the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Advance Market Commitment (AMC) mechanism on Friday (Dec 4) to help support low- and middle-income nations get access to coronavirus vaccines. The COVAX...
View Post
Featured News

Pritam Singh, Leon Perera meet Google representatives on job opportunities for Singaporeans

Singapore -- Workers' Party (WP) leader Pritam Singh announced on Friday (Dec 4) that he met Google representatives last month and discussed how the tech giant supports job opportunities for locals in Singapore. Google Asia-Pacific's Government Affairs and Public Policy team told...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet