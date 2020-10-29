International Political ad confusion at Facebook as US election nears

Political ad confusion at Facebook as US election nears

Mistakes implementing a ban on new paid ads at Facebook during the week leading up to November 3 had rival parties complaining the leading social network was undermining campaign efforts.

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

Author

AFP

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

Confusion over political ads at Facebook marred the onset of what was supposed to be a cooling period ahead of the US presidential election.

Mistakes implementing a ban on new paid ads at Facebook during the week leading up to November 3 had rival parties complaining the leading social network was undermining campaign efforts.

“We’re investigating the issues of some ads being paused incorrectly, and some advertisers having trouble making changes to their campaigns,” Facebook product manager Rob Leathern said in a tweeted message when the ban kicked in on Tuesday.

“We’re working quickly on these fixes.”

- Advertisement -

California-based Facebook has tightened its rules on political advertising ahead of the 2020 election. In particular, it has prohibited attempts to undermine the electoral process.

The social media network also banned new political advertising in the week before the November 3 election. That ban kicked in on October 27.

Political ads could sidestep the ban by getting in position at Facebook prior to the deadline, with those behind them deciding when to activate them.

President Donald ’s campaign displayed in a paid posts library at Facebook included what appeared to be a victory ad.

The animated ad showed a cartoon sunrise along with a smiling head atop a flitting bird and a soundtrack featuring an agonized cry of “No” after the claim Trump was still president.

Megan Clasen, a senor media advisor for Democratic presidential contender , tweeted a screen capture of a Trump ad with a picture of  the president and a message that “Election Day Is Today.”

Former vice president ’s campaign was told by Facebook they could not launch ads saying election day was “today” or even “tomorrow,” Clasen said in the tweet.

To be in position to be used in the days ahead, ads in the Facebook library have to have run at least once, if even to a just a very limited audience.

“When Facebook’s latest ad policies were announced, we warned that they contained major loopholes that would likely enable election misinformation,” said Media Matters president Angelo Carusone

“Now we are seeing those warnings come to life.”

Democratic political strategist Eric Reif put out word on Twitter that he and other were working to have ads mistakenly removed by Facebook restored at the social network.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg was grilled on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, with decisions regarding political content a hot button topic.

gc/rl

© Agence France-Presse

/AFP

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Malaysians rally to help homeless man selling ‘you tiao’ so he can support his 2 daughters

Selangor—One of the very best things we can do for each other in hard times these days is not only to help each other, but also to draw attention to those who need more help than ever. A Facebook user in Malaysia...
View Post
Featured News

Vivian Balakrishnan takes rapid COVID-19 test on camera to “demystify” the process

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan performed an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) on himself, for a video published on his Facebook page this week, in a bid to demystify the testing process. Singapore is preparing to allow large-scale events and open its borders...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim offers to help cancer stricken resident going through chemotherapy

Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim was quick to offer help to a cancer-stricken resident, after finding out that she has been going for her chemotherapy treatments alone since her daughter is stuck abroad. In a Facebook post published on Saturday (24 Oct),...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet