SINGAPORE: Etiqa Insurance Singapore announced on Wednesday (Jan 31) a new pet insurance policy that will give pet keepers and their pets unprecedented protection against unforeseen circumstances. The company offers a number of coverage plan types that have been customized to meet the unique needs of pets.

“The Pawfect Plan ensures coverage with a market-leading sum insured of up to S$15,000 for surgical illness and S$3,500 for non-surgical cover. This plan encompasses congenital and hereditary diseases, surgical treatments, accidental injury claims, and more.”

The new insurance plans come as more people in Singapore are pet keepers. The number of dogs has risen by three per cent since 2019, reaching 114,000. Cats, meanwhile, have risen by 10 per cent and are now numbered at 94,000.

But Etiqa noted that the costs of keeping pets have also risen, including veterinary services, and comprehensive solutions to providing protection are needed so that pet owners can rest assured that their needs will be cared for.

Mr Raymond Ong, the CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore, says:

“Pets are esteemed members of our families. The evolving perspective towards pets in Singapore, coupled with escalating pet care costs, necessitates adequate coverage to ensure financial stability and peace of mind during challenging times.

Etiqa Insurance Singapore bridges this gap by offering accessible coverage at an affordable price point, enabling Singaporeans to cherish longer, healthier lives with their beloved pets.”

Here are the key features of Tiq Pet Insurance by Etiqa:

The highest surgical sum due to illness insured on the market (S$15,000 on the highest plan) Complimentary coverage of congenital and hereditary diseases with the provision of medical documents upon purchase No Claims Discount of up to 20 per cent Multi-pet Discount of up to 10 per cent Additional S$500 insured for final expenses benefit (based on highest plan)

More information may be found on the company’s site here.

Pet insurance in Singapore

Of course, Etiqa is not the only company offering pet insurance in Singapore, although its coverage for surgical illness is among the highest at the moment.

CIMB’s My Paw Pal, Liberty Insurance’s Liberty PetCare, and AON Happy Tails, underwritten by NTUC Income, also offer pet insurance plans.

Many of these offer coverage for accidental death and injury, surgery or non-surgery-related treatment, room and board fees, post-surgery treatment, treatment for specific diseases such as cancer, third-party liability, theft, and final expenses.

Others offer additional coverage which includes advertising fees for when a pet goes missing, dental treatment, and overseas travel medical expenses. /TISG

