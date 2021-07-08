Netizen’s father is told he can leave the vaccination holding area 5 minutes after vaccination

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A netizen spoke up about a lapse in standard operating procedures when his elderly father visited a community centre for his vaccination, and also warned others to be careful when receiving their doses.

He detailed the event in a post he had shared in a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore“.

According to the netizen, his father is in his 80s and had visited the vaccination sites alone due to his independent nature. His father went to Woodlands Galaxy Community Center for both doses.

While he did not experience any hiccups during his first visit, he was rather surprised when he went back for his second dose.

After receiving the dose, the netizen’s father waited at the holding area. However, he was asked to leave after only five minutes he had sat down in the area.

According to the netizen, the usher who attended to his father had said that there was no need for him to wait for 30 minutes since it was already his second dose.

As such, the netizen’s father left the community centre but returned home feeling rather unwell and lethargic.

At the end of his post, the netizen warns others to be careful when getting their vaccinations and to be aware of the standard operating procedures.

A few netizens urged the poster not to keep the matter quiet and to bring the issue up to the relevant authorities.

Several netizens cautioned others to be careful after their vaccinations, especially after the second dose which is known to cause more pain and side effects.

According to an article written by the Straits Times, clinical trials were conducted for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Results showed that more participants reported side effects after the second dose as opposed to after the first dose.

Those who visit vaccination sites for their doses should be under observation for at least 30 minutes to make sure that allergic reactions can be treated quickly on-site.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

